Nigerian dancer, Kaffy has also pitched in on the marital crisis that has plagued 2baba and Annie Idibia

Kaffy shared a lengthy video where she shared her thoughts and told Nigerians to watch and learn from them

She also related the situation to her failed marriage, saying how she could have done things better

Annie Idibia and 2baba's separation has continued to attract attention from all corners of social media. 2baba, the music legend shocked the world on Sunday, January 26 when he announced his separation from his wife, Annie after 13 years of marriage.

In a new video, world record-breaking dancer, Kaffy has shared her take on the situation. In a lengthy video she shared her takes, while dissecting the whole situation.

While many have pushed blame on both Annie and 2baba, Kaffy has stated that it is important to give grace to both parties and learn from them rather than judge them, describing them as 'Petri dishes.'

Dancer Kaffy passionately wades in on 2baba and Annie's separation crisis. Credit: @annieidibia1, @kaffydance

According to Kaffy, society has painted relationships and marriage in such a way that a woman is conditioned to think that she had to take so much from a man to prove that she loves him, rather than walk away from an unpleasant situation.

The singer also shared that men are constantly manipulated emotionally, affirming that we all, as humans have weaknesses. She reiterated that both parties are hurt and that he hopes that they both heal and come out of their struggles, either together as partners or as individuals.

In her words:

"WARNING! This message was delivered passionately 🔥! There is more to humanity than meets the eye and will share with your my learnings and curiosity so I learn more! I am here to stay on this matter of healing humanity on soul at a time. God bless you all!"

Watch Kaffy's clip here:

Reactions to Kaffy's clip on Annie, 2baba

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ayodejiemmy:

"If you start a podcast, I’ll also listen everyday."

@_pureflower:

"👏👏👏 thank you sis. Let me summarise, let a man be with if he wants, if he doesn’t let him be.Remove manipulation entirely from your life, so that you have a peaceful life. Focus and work on yourself, learning is for life, embrace it."

@jas5sh_:

"Aunty Kaffy abeg allow me a chance in your library. You have responded to this matter intelligently. What kind of books do you read. I love this type of intelligence."

@unusual_peri:

"Na people like this suppose talk for this matter not the other ones wey no know wetin be marriage."

@starrysofficial:

"No need to suffer to prove you love someone. This is my take home."

@marvelousekarika:

"No Wonder your kids are very smart, they're blessed with a smart and intelligent mama."

@vicxofficial:

"This is bitter pill that is hard to swallow but the best , God bless u. Let the man in the mirror be accountable to himself, we all have demon to dealt with. Chai, wait let me play d video it again."

