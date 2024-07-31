Nigerian professional dancer and Guriness World Record breaker Kaffy is trending following her reaction after meeting Olamide and Wizkid

The mother-of-two was seen in a video recording sighted by Legit.ng with Wizkid and Olamide Baddo

Despite her status in the entertainment industry, Kaffy gave a priceless reaction after meeting the two award-winning music stars

Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, aka Kaffy, has gained the attention of social media users after a video of her reaction to meeting Olamide and Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, went viral.

Olamide and Wizkid were seen chilling together when Kaffy spotted them. She jumped on both music stars one after the other with her contagious energy.

Kaffy is ecstatic after meeting Olamide and Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayo, @kaffydance, @olamide

Kaffy thanked Olamdie and Wizkid

As Kaffy, who opened up about her failed marriage, was about to get a picture with the prominent street act and Grammy award winner, she thanked them for making Nigerians proud and for putting Afrobeat on the global map.

Kaffy also commented about being like a mother to the two stars, adding that he watched them grow.

The video has been going around social media and exciting fans. Although some have opined that Olamide's countenance was more humble than that of Wizkid, Kaffy did not seem to notice.

Watch the video here:

How Nigerians reacted to the video

Here is how some Nigerians reacted to the now-viral video:

@Pluto_swavy:

"Bruhh that’s kaffy ooo, not just a random person."

@CryptoArchite15:

"Na both of dem humble fr."

@MissRozapepper:

"As Popsi dey drag the babe closer, babe just dey move closer to Baddo."

@BenLutas:

"King Baddo."

@naff_zee:

"Who is Olamide or Wizkid for kaffy eyes? She’s in the game before them!!!!"

@juh_won:

"Kaffy ni she met.. lol."

@ad_ams2:

"Baddo go dey happy for the fan wey meet am, if humbleness was a person."

@Kadirkannah11:

"The way she jump hug olamide dem no born her well make she try am with wizzy."

@iam_oluwafemiK:

"Humble Smith still dey learn work from Olamide Sha."

