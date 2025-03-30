MC Oluomo is trending on social media over a video of him addressing his supporters and colleagues in Abuja

The NURTW national president, in a video, acknowledged his supporters as he expressed his gratitude to them

However, MC Oluomo's pronunciation of the word 'Kudos' in the viral video has triggered hilarious reactions

Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, widely recognized as MC Oluomo, who is the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has caused a buzz on social media with his use of English language.

MC Oluomo, in a short clip, circulating on social media, was seen addressing some of his colleagues and supporters in Abuja.

MC Oluomo taunted online as he gives colleagues and supporters kudos.

Source: Instagram

The NURTW president appreciated his supporters and colleagues for the role they played before he moved to Abuja.

However, MC Oluomo in an attempt to give his supporters kudos for a job well done, mentioned 'Kundus,' which has now been trending on across social media platoforms in the country.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Oluomo was elected the new National President of the union in 2024.

He was the sole candidate in the election, which took place at the Union’s Zonal Secretariat along the Osogbo/Ikirun road, while delegates from the four Southwest states of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti participated in the election.

The election, held during the Union’s Quadrennial Delegate Conference, was monitored and observed by the acting National President of the group, Aliyu Issa-Ore.

Watch video as MC Oluomo addresses Abuja supporters below:

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluomo, Seyi Tinubu, Lege Miami, among others, graced an Iftar event in Lagos.

The NURTW boss, however, caused a buzz after he was seen bowing to President Tinubu's son as they exchanged pleasantries.

MC Oluomo addresses his supporters in Abuja.

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail MC Oluomo's video

Legit.ng captured some of the funny reactions that trailed the video as netizens taunted the NURTW's boss. Read the comments below:

aydsenator said:

"Kundus fun eyin okunrin, kudira fun eyin bardie."

turmywa reacted:

"No.1 road transportation, you still need someone to tell you Nigeria can’t work when you have people like this at the helm of affairs. Dey play Dey pray, joko sibe ma se iranu kọjọ lọ tan."

lobaloba02 said:

"Shame no gree me watch d part he talk am sef."

oghenekevwe_paul_ commented

"This thing go funny me reach December kundus fun gbogbo yin o."

kaedame said:

"Kudos ni sir...and what is "As a present."

lordyasky101 wrote:

"Kundus abi Kudos."

beeweath said:

"You people have big problem nd must of you people mocking him are senseless nd dullards not by speaking English tho some lagosian will speak fluently nd find it hard to construct a good sentence some I said o b4 una go start bitting me now."

olabisiakani:

"School is not a scam seh na Nigeria make education look like that… Education is the best Legacy…kundus to you all."

Yoruba Nollywood stars at MC Oluomo’s birthday

Legit.ng previously reported a story of Nollywood stars at MC Oluomo's birthday in 2023.

The story detailed how his birthday that year coincided with the All Progressives Congress (APC) win in Lagos, doubling the occasion’s significance.

Videos from the event captured Nollywood stars celebrating with MC Oluomo, stirring conversation online.

