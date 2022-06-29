Nigerian veteran dancer Kaffy is celebrating her birthday today, and it is a big deal for her and other dancers

Kaffy can be considered as one Nigerian dancer who took dancing and choreography to the international scene, making her highly rated in the entertainment industry

The dancer, who set a pace for others, has a Guinness record to her name, which is proof of how good she is

June 30 of every year is a big day and moment of celebration for Nigerian veteran dancer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau-Ameh, who is well known as Kaffy.

Kaffy and her group danced for 55 hours and 40 minutes. Credit: @kaffydance

Source: Instagram

This year as Kaffy turns 42, Legit.ng takes a look at the many times the Nigerian dancer made headlines, making her one of the country's most celebrated dancers.

1. Kaffy breaking the Guinness record in 2006

The Nigerian dancer and her group made the country proud in 2006 when they broke the Guinness Book of Record for Longest Dance Party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kaffy and her group danced for 55 hours and 40 minutes, as she went on to be recognised as Nigerian dance queen.

Reacting to her achievement, Kaffy, in an interview with The Punch, said she took up the challenge during Ramadan but only fasted once because she was not ready to die.

2. The First dancer to bag a Headies award

The Headies award is regarded as the Nigerian version of the Grammy Awards, with a focus majorly on the music industry.

Musicians, songwriters, producers, among others, were the ones that the organisers of the Headies usually recognised until 2018, when Kaffy became the first dancer to win a Headies award.

3. A pregnant Kaffy steals the show at Peter Okoye's wedding in 2013

Kaffy's dance steps at Peter Okoye's wedding to Lola Okoye made many Nigerians conclude that dancing is in her blood.

Despite being pregnant, the Nigerian dancer took to the dance floor at the event leaving many in shock seeing a pregnant woman dancing hard.

4. 5-month pregnant Kaffy dances at Project Fame Finale in 2013

Kaffy in 2013 made headlines over a video of her excellent dance routine at the Project Fame Finale.

Kaffy, who was five months gone then, danced with her group like she wasn't pregnant, receiving applause from Nigerians.

See the video below:

5. Kaffy was celibate for three years before her divorce

The Nigerian dancer shared some hard facts in an interview with Jude, where she opened up about her crashed marriage.

Kaffy, a mother of two, revealed that her ex-husband cheated on her by sleeping with her best friend.

The dancer disclosed that she only started healing when she stopped sleeping with her ex-husband three years before the divorce finally happened, which took many of her fans and followers by surprise.

6. Kaffy reunites with sister after 22 years

Kaffy, in 2021 made headlines after recounting how Facebook helped her reunite with her sister after 22 years apart.

Kaffy, in a report via The Punch, revealed the last born of her family was nine months old when she was disconnected from her.

She said:

"We didn’t know where she was. The moment I broke the Guinness World Record and the news was all over the place, she used Facebook to track me down and that’s how I found my sister after 22 years of being apart.”

Kaffy says she is grateful for crashed union

The popular Nigerian dancer returned to her Instagram page with a post after announcing her divorce to the world.

Kaffy extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who reached out after the revelation.

In her words:

"I want to say thank you to everyone. Sent messages of prayers, those who were concerned or worried as well as those who were hurt regarding my marriage. It’s all love and I am grateful."

Source: Legit.ng