Blessing CEO has finally reacted to the ongoing drama between 2baba and his estranged wife Annie Idibia

Using her story as a case study, she revealed that she got married at a very tender age but left when the time was right

She also stated that women need to grow up and stop enabling their men, adding she knew what he wanted at 21 and did what was necessary

Self-acclaimed relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, widely called Blessing CEO is in the news and has subtly waded into the marriage crisis between Annie Idibia and music legend 2baba.

The Nigerian relationship counsellor Blessing CEO shared her expertise in a recent video in which she spoke about her early marriage, 2baba and Annie after saying he would be mute about the matter.

Blessing CEO shares her story, why she left her marriage and more. Credit: @officialblessingceo

According to a video shared, she married at 18 but divorced her husband at 21. Although she was mocked, she was bold enough to leave him, rather than endure and enable his narcissistic behaviour towards her.

Blessing shared that women have the power to leave, but choose to remain in unhealthy relationships.

"I started dating at 14/15 years old. I got married at 18/19 years. Divorced at 21 years old. Society mocked me for surviving. My ex was 18 years older. He groomed me, but I still leave run. Stop making excuses. Narcissistic men can only exist if weak women enable them to."

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO's post about marriage

@prettyhelen123:

"And see me at 25 then I never know man chai u try oh."

@queenzy_nelson:

"I told u😁 minding your business is not your thing😁 your opinion thou."

@official_geee:

"Bitter but fact when you listen and analyze and process what she’s saying."

@seljulpromisebyencit:

"I love your courage ma that's why I never allowed any man to manipulate me."

@jayne_2424knh_:

"I listen to blessings simply because of her deep thoughts and wisdom in most aspects of life. You said it all gal."

@lady.blemiviv:

"It’s how people are forming saint in this comment section for me. Atleast she is being truthful and saying it with her full chest. It’s her story not yours. Take the lessons and leave the year she did what she did. Dear women, if it’s no longer working, please Learn to LEAVE to LIVE. Marriage no be do or die affair."

@hermothersdaughta:

"Queen May that left get blamed by you, Annie that stay also get blame😂😂. Everybody will be fine sha."

@ariyike_omoh_toh_posh:

"He no even concern me,make blessing just throwaway this mumu signature sunglasses wey old pass Galilee land for Isreal so😂😂."

Blessing CEO clarifies insecurity allegations

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian relationship counsellor Blessing CEO shared her expertise on the recent video between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

A few days back, a video of the politician confronting his wife during a TikTok live moment went viral online.

Fans and netizens read different meanings to the scene and accused the billionaire of being insecure, which Blessing addressed.

