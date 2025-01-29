Nigerian media personality, N6, has reacted to the alleged arrest of upcoming musician, Og1 Savage

According to reports, Og1 Savage was arrested over his alleged involvement in the death of a pregnant TikToker whom he promised to change her phone

N6 reacted to the news online by vouching for Og1 Savage’s character, whom he claimed to know personally

Nigerian media personality and rapper, Nnamdi Nwabasili aka N6 has defended upcoming musician, Og1 Savage on social media.

Just recently, Og1 Savage started making headlines after he was arrested over his alleged involvement in the death of 21-year-old pregnant TikToker, Rachel. It was claimed that the lady, who was expecting a child with her serious boyfriend, left her mother in church to go and visit Og1 Savage because he promised to change her phone.

After the news went viral, N6 took to his Twitter page to vouch for the upcoming musician’s character. According to the media personality, Og1 is his guy and he is a gentleman.

Nigerians react as N6 defends Og1 Savage after news of his arrest over pregnant TikToker's death. Photos: @og1savage, @girllikeray, @n6oflife / IG

Source: TikTok

N6 claimed that despite the upcoming musician’s rough appearance, his character is not like that. Not stopping there, the OAP accused Rachel of going to do ‘runz’ despite her pregnancy.

In his words:

“Is this one mad. OG1 is my G, forget his looks he is a gentleman & very correct guy. Listen to this stupid story and tell me where he is Guilty. That babe and her sister are Mad. She was pregnant, in a serious relationship & still doing Runz. Free my Guy jare. He’s Innocent.”

See N6’s tweet below:

Reactions as N6 defends Og1 Savage

N6’s defence of Og1 Savage amid the claims of him having a hand in Rachel’s death was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it:

This tweep accused N6 of being an accomplice for defending Og1:

Jamestheokafor advised N6 to stop being emotional:

Maza disagreed with N6’s take, saying that the OAP’s friend could be guilty:

This tweep slammed the pregnant TikToker for going to see another man:

Mr Balo said N6 was wrong for his stance on the matter:

This tweep said N6 could not guarantee Og1’s innocence even if they were twins:

This netizen advised N6 to use his ‘6’:

Sunflower had a question for N6:

Tobi Olorun rained curses on N6:

Mike accused N6 of hypocrisy:

Source: Legit.ng