Online critic Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman has continued to fire shots at Toke Makinwa for her remarks on Annie and 2baba’s case

Recall that the YouTuber attacked the music icon over his intentions of wanting to spill it all to the media

VDM in a recent clip claimed what Toke would possibly do if the African Queen crooner made advances at her

Online critic Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman came for Toke Makinwa while declaring that renowned music star Innocent Idibia aka 2baba is his role model.

The TikToker made this known during a recent clip he made still attacking media star Toke Makinwa for her comments about Annie and 2baba’s marriage.

VDM's statement about Toke Makinwa went viral. Credit: @verydarkman, @official2baba, @tokemakinwa

He argued that Annie Idibia was to blame for her problems, and claimed that Toke Makinwa would allegedly agree to an affair with 2babaif he pursued her.

According to the online personality, 2baba cannot be blamed for the failed marriage because Annie Idibia was aware of 2baba’s previous infidelities and baby mothers but opted to marry him.

According to Verydarkman, Annie married 2face to make it appear as if she was the one who ended up with the icon.

While making his points he playfully noted that the African hitmaker was his role model.

Watch him speak below:

in a previous report, Nigerian social media personality Toke Makinwa made headlines on Monday, January 27, 2025, amid news of music legend 2baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia and his wife Annie.

She was one of the celebs who reacted to the video of 2baba's announcement was Toke Makinwa, who affirmed that 2baba was wrong to have made a public video out there about his private family affairs. She warned him to prepare to fight 'them all'.

Toke's response was met with mixed reactions. Some concurred while others didn't.

Verydarkman’s video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nutella:

"One thing I know as an ADULT is that, we all have a CHOICE and will bear the consequences of our decisions."

therealoztey:

"Yes, Annie is a victim of her poor choices. But dragging TM??? Is very unnecessary! Why are blogs still posting this noise maker."

mzva:

"I agree she saw the red flags right? But Lmao keep same energy when it’s Chioma turn ooo cos most of you only settle for selective criticism."

hdsworld:

"Vdm has nothing on this discussion ..This boy is still a kid on this table ...what do you know ."

sumzhub:

"Y'all are sentimental in these comments. The truth triggers you all in a bad way. I don't FW vdm but sensible people understands his point."

lunwrenzo:

"Can't you read and understand for once, cos i don't understand the rubbish this one is saying. Nobody is saying he should not divorce or whatever but this is a very wrong timing. Anything that concern women like this, joy dey always full your belle to set camera."

Annie Idibia, 2Baba’s daughter reacts to their fight

In a previous report, the celebrity couple's eldest daughter Isabella Idibia weighed in on their recent marital crisis.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats legend broke the news about his pending divorce from the Young Famous & African star.

After making a new video denying his account had been hacked, 2Baba's eldest daughter Isabella reacted to her parents' split.

