Yul Edochie recently dropped a video of him and his second wife Judy Austin amid the uproar over 2Baba's separation from Annie Idibia

The Nollywood actor also gushed about Judy Austin while claiming they were the happiest couple in the country

In reaction to the video, some netizens went on to link 2Baba's announcement to a marriage advice Yul Edochie dropped a few days ago

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions to music legend Innocent 2Baba Idibia's unexpected separation from his wife, actress Annie Idibia.

2Baba and Annie Idibia have repeatedly made headlines since Sunday, January 26, after the singer announced the end of their 13-year marriage, which produced two daughters.

Fans link Yul Edochie's advice to 2Baba’s decision

Before 2Baba’s announcement, Yul Edochie had on Saturday, January 25, issued advice on marriage amid his ongoing feud with his estranged wife May Edochie.

Yul in a message to his fans and followers urged them to walk away from a toxic marriage as it was sometimes the only option.

The actor cited the case of a woman who tragically suffered burns in a domestic dispute to buttress his point further.

Yul wrote in part

“If your marriage is not working, let go. Let go, walk away. I saw the video of the lady that was burnt by her husband & it broke my heart."

See a post on Yul Edochie's advice on marriage below:

Amid the backlash that has trailed 2Baba’s announcement, Yul recently shared a video of himself and his second wife Judy Austin.

In the video's caption, he asked his followers why they were trending alongside the Idibias.

He wrote:

"I just heard we're trending again. Nigeria's happiest couple. What have we done again?"

Watch the video Yul Edochie shared below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post

Several netizens in reaction to the video linked Yul Edochie's earlier marriage advice to 2Baba’s decision to end his union with Annie Idibia.

Felix Desire Wonders said:

"Ezedike but that advice wey you give 2face no good na. Our African Queen is now running mad because of your bad advice."

Paul Linus Uwa wrote:

"Them talk say na you advice tuface to own up to his decision without being afraid of online inlaws who would never desist from criticising."

Princess Grace Eyibio:

"Them say na u go talk to Tubaba to take action ....Na true?"

Adaeze Ambrose said:

"They have given you some days off! Tuface has taken over! Enjoy your bash free holidays and stay happy😊 ! King Annie loading..."

Queen Ossaiga commented:

"Yul nor won gree for tubaba to dim his online trend . Very wise guy."

Uzoma Loveth:

"Ezedike rest small, allow 2baba to trend small . only you dey on board for how many years now."

