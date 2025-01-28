BBNaija reality star Vee Iye has also reacted to 2Baba's separation from his wife Annie Idibia

Vee Iye in a video shared why she was not surprised 2Baba and Annie were going their separate ways

The reality star also claimed another woman already planning to take Annie Idibia's spot in 2Baba's life

Reality star and actress Victoria Adeyele better known as Vee Iye is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversies that have legendary Nigerian singer, 2Baba Innocent Idibia's separation from his wife and actress Annie Idibia.

Vee in a tweet on Monday shared her thoughts on the situation, stressing that amid the uproar a woman was already strategising how to take Annie’s place in 2Baba’s life.

Vee Iye speaks about 2Baba and Annie Idibia's marriage. Credit: annieidibia1/official2baba/veeiye

Source: Instagram

"At the end of the day, there’s a woman out there watching all of this unfold, plotting how she can be next in line. To God be the glory," Vee wrote in a viral tweet.

See Vee's tweet below:

In another video, Vee who said she felt for Annie, however, stressed that she was not surprised by their separations.

She stated that the issues in 2Baba and Annie's marriage had always been public.

According to Vee, 2Baba's decision to announce his separation should not be an issue.

She, however, urged people to focus on praying for Annie to recover and move on with her life.

"My heart does go out to Annie but I am not surprised by this announcement in the slightest... There's a woman watching this and she can't wait to be in line," she said in part.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial blogger Stella Dimoko alleged that Annie Idibia was currently in a rehabilitation centre.

Watch Vee's video below:

Vee's comment sparks reactions

The reality star's comment has sparked reactions online with netizens sharing mixed comments about her observation. Read the comments below:

serkanglatt said:

"Every dramatic relationship saga has a strategic mastermind waiting in the wings. Respect the hustle but also... maybe work on personal growth? Just saying."

canada2ndborn reacted:

"Yul Edochie is an example."

iampinzzi commented

"i dey suspect that aunty with carpenter bbl."

ndictmedia wrote:

"To be the next in line has always on the Dm so that’s not a big deal that’s woman for you, even watching to to enter now sef."

JahilJim wrote:

"at the end of the day, there are always people watching hoping things will go wrong."

lalitkumarmdhkr reacted:

"There’s always someone waiting, thinking they’ll have a different experience."

DaBadBoy18 said:

Women are the most confused humans, man no go fit tell e fellow make he break e wife but women can do that easily."

Mhiztaflex wrote:

"Not in singular form, There are thousands and more out there who would gladly be next in line if the opportunity presents itself."

YFA’s Zari reacts to 2Baba and Annie’s divorce

Legit.ng also reported that Zari Hassan commented on news of Annie Idibia and singer 2Baba’s divorce.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, 2Baba unexpectedly posted on social media that he and his long-time partner were splitting up.

This was met with many varying reactions on social media as some netizens bashed 2Baba and others sympathised, with Annie’s YFA co-star, Zari Hassan adding her voice to the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng