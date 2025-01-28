Relationship coach and writer, Solomon Buchi, has lambasted singer 2Baba for the manner he announced his separation from his wife Annie

Solomon noted that a divorce can be drama-free, conciliatory, and respectful to both parties, and 2Baba would have been more sensitive with the news

He also shared how 2Baba's cheating habit affected his wife and how some people in society see her

Relationship blogger Solomon Buchi has reacted to the divorce drama between singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his wife Annie Idibia.

According to Buchi, Annie has been made a laughing stock among her peers for choosing to stay with 2Baba despite his cheating spree with other ladies. He advised that the African Queen hitmaker should have applied some charity while announcing the divorce.

Solomon Buchi drags 2Baba over divorce from Annie. Image credit: @Solomon_Buchi/X, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Besides, Solomon said that a divorce can be drama-free, conciliatory, and respectful to both parties.

2Baba has become a topic of discussion since he announced his separation and planned divorce on Sunday night, January 26, 2025. Annie and 2Baba have two children from their union although the singer has five children with two other women - Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo Adeoye.

Nigerians react to 2Baba's divorce saga

Many X users agreed with Solomon and noted that a divorce does not have to be dramatic. They added that 2Baba should have protected Annie while others felt nothing was wrong with how 2Baba announced his divorce.

See Solomon's tweet below:

Netizens react as Solomon Buchi slams 2Baba

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Solomon Buchi knocked 2Baba over their divorce drama below:

@israeliswrite commented:

"Strong men protect women, physically, emotional etc. weak men disrespect and bring down women. TuBaba has become TuBaby and TuPamPas."

@ukandi_one noted;

"Lol. Naah he did the right thing."

@penforme stated:

"So, whatever he is going through that made him decide to toe this line is not relevant abi."

@Mr_Xailaz reacted:

"I'm still trying to picture the drama in the few seconds video he posted oh."

@GukasPatricia noted:

"Exactly! Your submissions are always very reasonable."

@NmesomaMarie said:

"You could have divorced her and no one needs to know what happened. They will be left speculating, not certain. It's unfortunate, their martial issues was a public scene."

@effiafofie3 stated:

"Thank you for this, we are not against the divorce, we are against how he went about his announcement."

@Im_sophiegraham commented:

"Talk is cheap. You think Tuface hasn't endured a lot?"

@UchennaEdwin2 noted:

"Mumu, do you have evidence of him cheating or it was out of insecurity on her part. If you have brains you would think about 2face as well."

Ossai Success condemns 2Baba's divorce announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba broke the internet after he announced that he is separated from his wife and actress Annie Idibia.

His post has triggered a backlash from some Nigerians and a media personality Ossai Ovie Success joined.

Ossai Success said that the timing of the divorce announcement is wrong on 2Baba's part, and he outlined Annie's recent struggles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng