Many Nigerians are not happy with how singer 2Baba announced his separation from his wife Annie Idibia

They flooded his last Instagram post and shared their displeasures, and some people noted how the singer allegedly dealt with his wife

Some ladies revealed some lessons from the ongoing divorce drama, and hoped that others would learn from them

Fans of singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has opened up on how they feel after the singer announced his separation from his wife Annie Idibia on Sunday night, January 26, 2025.

The singer's last Instagram post had him and politician Peter Obi taking a walk at an airport with travelling bags in their hands. 2Baba said that the conversation he had with Obi was brief but insightful. He also prayed that Nigeria would become great again and it would be a gradual process.

Amid his divorce saga, Nigerians ignored the content of the video shared on November 29, 2024, and decided to drag the African Queen hitmaker.

Nigerians lambast 2Baba over divorce from Annie

Some ladies said that 2Baba destroyed Annie's self-worth and they prayed that they would never meet a man like him. They added that God is watching the True Love crooner and knows everything he has done to Annie.

Others used the opportunity to advise ladies that they should never value any man above themselves. They also wished that the singer would end up with someone that would teach him a lesson.

Watch 2Baba's video below:

Reactions as Nigerians lambast 2Baba on Instagram

Check out some of the reactions as Nigerians lambast 2Baba over his divorce from Annie below:

@lisamolape79 reacted:

"You have destroyed that woman's self-worth. She loved you more than you deserved and sadly more than she loved or valued herself. This might be the best thing you have done for her but you did it playing for social media gallery. You didn't only embarrass her but your children too. Social media is a drug, even legends we respected fall for, sad."

@rehemamisi commented:

"Jesus. May a man like 2baba never locate me."

@misswayx said:

"This is a reminder to every woman to NEVER lose yourself no matter how much you love someone. Because this love thing isn’t making sense anymore."

@lindz_9x noted:

"Men will leave you in the dessert with no water."

@tisha.t_ said:

"God is watching you! Everything you have done to this woman. You will answer to him one day."

@iam_sere8 commented:

"A lot of women queuing to take the space, but Na the one wey go teach you lesson you go end up with last last."

Solomon Buchi slams 2Baba over divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi lambasted 2Baba for the manner he announced his separation from his wife Annie.

Solomon noted that a divorce can be drama-free, conciliatory, and respectful to both parties, and 2Baba would have been more sensitive with the news.

He also shared how 2Baba's cheating habit affected his wife and how some people in society see her.

