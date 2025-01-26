Popular Nigerian cleric Odumeje believes he is the best miracle worker, as he died his colleagues to speak ill against his ministry

In a viral video on TikTok, the preacher speaking his dialect argued that his church performs the most legitimate miracles

The controversial preacher further claimed that no other church in Nigeria performs miracles like his ministry, gaining the attention of many

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Popular clergyman Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere aka Odumeje has asserted that no other religious leader performs miracles of the same nature or magnitude as those he has carried out in his church, The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry.

During a recent church service, the controversial preacher made this bold claim while speaking to his congregation.

Odumeje opens up on his miracles. Credit: @realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

He emphasised that if his ministry were based on fake miracles, he wouldn't have lasted five years in Onitsha, where his church is located.

Odumeje also pointed out that none of his colleagues criticise him, as they know his powers are genuine. He bragged about possessing extraordinary abilities that, in his view, no other church or religious institution can match.

“There’s no church on this world that does the miracle that I am doing, if there is any they should post it.

There’s no great church in Nigeria that speaks against me. If they try it I come to your church and use slap to design your face on that altar. All of them they know me. I have never done anything fake.”

In a previous report, Odumeje made a shocking claim that TikTok blocked his account due to the nature of his "dangerous miracles".

Phophet Odumeje gained notoriety for his unconventional and dramatic methods of performing miracles. While addressing his congregation, Odumeje revealed that TikTok disconnected him because his miracles were beyond the platform's tolerance.

According to Vanguard, he accused those who didn't believe in his miracles are preventing him from having an account. This development sparked interest and debate among Nigerians, with many questioning the authenticity of his claims.

Odumeje's miracles have been controversial, with some hailing him as a powerful man of God while others criticising his methods as staged or fake ¹. Despite the criticism, Odumeje has remained unapologetic, insisting that his miracles are genuine and life-changing.

In July 2022, the government of Anambra state demolished some parts of Odumeje's church, saying the church and some other buildings were marked for demolition because they were built on the waterways.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a PDP chieftain and former presidential aide, has shared a video of the moment officials of the Anambra government slapped controversial Prophet Odùméje.

Omokri shared the video while kicking Peter Obi's condemnation of the Lagos state government's demolition of some illegal buildings.

Odumeje was allegedly slapped last year during the demolition of some parts of his church by the Anambra government, as they were allegedly built on waterways.

Watch him speak below:

Odumeje set to release powers to help Nigeria

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumeje aka Indaboski Bahose, recently sparked massive online reactions over another video of himself and Flavour.

A viral clip where Odumeje was seen talking about helping Nigeria and finding a lasting solution to the country's problems has gone viral.

Odumeje shared with Flavour the different types of powers he intends to unleash to help Nigeria get out of the current predicament it is bedevilled with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng