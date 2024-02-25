Famous Nigerian clergyman Odumeje recently made some statements on how he intends to help his fatherland and make the country

The Anambra state-based pastor made this statement in a viral clip recorded by Nigerian singer Flavour

He bragged about having the right spiritual powers that could be used to remedy the current situation of the country

Controversial Nigerian clergyman Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje aka Indaboski Bahose, has sparked massive online reactions with a recent video of himself and Flavour.

A viral clip where Odumeje was seen talking about helping Nigeria and finding a lasting solution to the country's problems has gone viral.

The clergyman was seen in the viral clip with popular singer Flavour, where both were conversing.

Cyril Odumeje shared with Flavour the different types of powers he intends to unleash to help Nigeria get out of the current predicament it is bedevilled with.

The different powers Odumeje has

In the clip, Odumeje told Flavour Nabania exactly how he intends to confront the inflation in the country. He noted that it was now time for him to tap directly from the high tension of his powers.

During the conversation, Odumeje listed out all of his supernatural powers, including Abido Shaker, Gandusa Ganduja, and Indaboski Bahose.

He noted that his fight against inflation would be an epidemic, pandemic, pandemonium and a catastrophe.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Odumeje's video with Flavour

See some of the reactions that trail Odumeje's video with Flavour:

@og.tega:

"Ope ooo abido shaker my favorite power."

@obi_cubana:

"Na to buy helmet join, in case..."

@jahzdgreat:

"Incase Flavour starts acting weird, let’s all remember that some of these powers landed first on his chest. EGBE!!!"

@simply_esy:

"This is exactly what I'm talking about. Everybody should bring whatever power they have to end that man with oracle face that calls himself president."

@capitalmrjosh:

"I don’t know how Flavor kept a straight face through it all. From the first statement, I for don burst laugh!"

@pineapplemodel:

"I never expected this."

@classic_harrysong:

"The funny thing is how he never forgets all those names."

@obedrazzy_181:

"Congratulations to my my wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy."

@flamezyofficial_:

"We're no longer collecting light from transformer, we're taking light directly from HIGH TENSION ! " The War-rod has spoken! Epidemic, Pandemic."

@mr_realgram:

"Na on-top flavor chest the power first land who heard the sound."

@Richeey001:

"Abito-shaker wey you suppose release during AFCON final, na now you want release am."

@okamgbaike:

"Odumeje is not just a prophet but an entertainer. Osino catastrophe ofu Onye."

