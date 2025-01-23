Portable's former lover, Queen Dammy, has granted an interview about her life and work ethics

In the clip making the rounds online, Esabod had a live interview with Dammy and her boss was also present

What happened between Dammy and her boss sparked reactions in the comments section as fans shared their take about it

Late Alaafin's widow, Queen Dammy, seemed to be sinking in more controversies with an audio recording of her interview that surfaced online.

In the clip, she was being interviewed by Esabod about her life, work, and one of her friends, Wunmi.

Queen Dammy's interview with Esabod surfaces. Photo credit@officalqueen_dami/@hosue of phareedaskincare

Source: Instagram

In the recording, her skin care boss, Farida Sobowale of House of Phreeda was also online. Esabod asked Dammy the number of times she has skipped work and went in pursuit of her lovers.

However, her boss was not pleased with the kind of response she gave. Farida accused her of lying and warned her to be careful with her utterance.

Queen Dammy speaks about her work

Also in the audio, Dammy claimed that she missed work maybe twice. The embattled businesswoman added that she went to a party once and couldn't go to work at another time.

Queen Dammy also mentioned that she has slept over at her boss's place before, because she could not go back home as it was too late.

Recall that Queen Dammy has been in the eye of the storm since she left her lover. She once said that she has high blood pressure over all she was passing through.

See the audio recording here:

What fans said about Queen Dammy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the interview granted by Queen Dammy. Here are some of the comments below:

@_braidsby_dima:

"Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it."

@tastylove08:

"Can’t this lady just lay low for a while and take time away from all this drama…. I don’t understand how she’s so okay with trending for the wrong reasons."

@dymex_richie:

"Mama just wan tread , cuz all this ko necessary."

@adeolaoyeladun528:

"Dami stop granting interview can u pls keep quiet for sometime."

@fathiat584:

"All thus interview koh necessary I swear.This girl is not a person that know how to talk normal normal. Una just dey finger her brain ni I swear."

@hairbydiane:

"Una dey talk say make she leave portable,now wey she don leave una still won Dey blame her lol oga oooo na everybody get past so make una rest."

@lemaaahh:

"This girl is trending the wrong way how girl go dey no go get common sense chaiii."

@folly_kiss:

"Person wey you no wey never reach a month you pack go the person house when you have difficulties no shame."

@bouqie_makeup

"Dami no get sense at all."

@omojowo400:

"Esabo go wine you but no panic, Dammy is lazy."

@onimo_of_lagos:

"This girl lie too much."

@queen_tee_jay:

"This girl needs to be smart ah she nor get better person to advice her shuooo."

Mandy Kiss defends Queen Dammy

Legit.ng had reported that the social media influencer took side with her friend Queen Dammy amid her fight with Portable.

In a series of messages, Mandy Kiss sent Portable to the gallows and challenged him to react to her post.

Fans showed eagerness to hear from Portable and Mandy Kiss as they shared their take about the ongoing feud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng