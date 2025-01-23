Bobriksy has bragged about his beauty in a new video and also shared the reason many rich men prefer him to other ladies

According to him, he has two main reasons that will make men always rush to him despite not calling them

His posts became a subject of debate among fans as many shared their hot takes about his utterance

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has sparked another controversy and debate with his utterance about the kind of men, who are willing to date him.

He made a video where he said people accuse him of not having a womb and does not menstruate, but it does not stop men from coming to him.

The man, who claimed he was getting married recently, said that many Chief Executive Officers and billionaires prefer him to ladies.

According to him, there are two reasons for that, he noted that he does not have a womb and cannot get pregnant like ladies.

He accused ladies of trying to pin men down with unnecessary pregnancies.

Explaining further, he added that no matter how the number of times they sleep with him, he can never get pregnant for any man.

The crossdresser also mentioned that he has a customised personal part but will not like to go into details.

Bobrisky says he is not jealous

While still speaking about more reasons he was preferred to ladies, the man who had a long-running battle with EFCC noted that he was not a jealous person.

He said that many billionaires and CEOs are either married or in a serious relationship, they just wanted to have fun.

Bobrisky also said that many Nigerian ladies will use their greediness and selfishness to destroy the relationship of such people.

Not done, Bobrisky also mentioned that a lot of ladies are jobless, they will be the ones running after such men, but he does not. They come to look for him instead.

He labelled himself a winner and bragged that he was a pretty person.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Bobriklsy's video

Netizens shared their take about the crossdresser and his utterance. Here are some of the comments below:

@fineboyoscar_35:

"No go fine woman give belle just de deceive yourself."

@iamdebez:

"You’re a d!sgrace to Brotherhoods."

@bahdboybayo_:

"Bob I understand you, to be a man ain’t easy, na your footstep I wan Dey follow like this."

@estee_properties:

"You are not hot again wat happen."

@big_alhajii:

"Is this not too early bob?Cuz waiting be this one again?"

@events_cultural_dance_team:

"Beauty without filter."

@onyedikachisunshine:

"Bob person say na house help you dey work for abroad."

@wigbysandra:

"I reduced the volume myself, no one asked me too. Bob ehhhn."

@d9icecut:

"Don’t worry VDM is coming for this your post."

Bobrisky calls out airline

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the crossdresser shared his grievance with an airline that allegedly defrauded him.

He noted that he was taking action against the airline and shared the amount of money they were to refund to him.

Bobrisky bragged about his lover and shared the kind of men that have been disturbing him after he left Nigeria.

