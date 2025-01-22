Bobrisky has shared his plan about his forth coming wedding with his fans on social media in two recent posts

In one of the posts, he noted the amount his aso ebi will cost and the places the wedding ceremony will take place

The crossdresser also shared his plan for his mother-in-law as fans reacted in the comment section of the post

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, aka Bobrisky, is planning to get married soon. Though he didn't reveal the identity of the groom, but he shared some other details.

In some posts on his Instagram handle, Bobrisky noted that his wedding ceremony will be the 'bomb'.

The man, who dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the death of its officer, said that his female aso ebi will cost N2 million while the male cap will cost N1 million.

Bobrisky also mentioned that broke people will not make it to his party.

Bobrisky shares more details

In his post, he disclosed that his wedding will take place at four destinations.

The introduction will take place in Nigeria, while the engagement will take place in London.

As for the white wedding, it will take place in the United States of America and his honeymoon will take place in Greece.

Bobrisky speaks about mother-in-law

In another post, the mentioned how he was going to take care of his mother-in-law. According to him, his mother will enjoy, as he was ready to spoil her silly.

He added that the woman will be sharing all his expensive gold jewelries.

Bobrisky vowed to love the woman, respect her and give her her flowers for taking care of his husband.

The crossdresser also noted that he was not going to date his lover but his mother-in-law.

Recall that Bobrisky had bragged about his lover while calling out an airline. He also claimed that he has completely transformed from being male to a woman.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Bobrisky's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the crossdresser. Here are some of the comments below:

@larrygoldcollection_back_up:

"This is serious,I can’t wait to watch out."

@salmaah__x:

"Yo yo yo he’s kidding."

@kushlion888:

"Abeg shay man dey get mother inlaw."

@hair_by_preettyqueen:

"Please before I pay hope you will add gele with it. I can’t miss this party."

@ofunwa411:

"Weting dey hungry you no dey market. But make sure say you no dey wyn yourself aunty bob."

@eshirt_

"So because I broke , I no go attend my mummy weeding. No wam , make I go hustle."

Prison warden speaks about Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that a delegation from the House of Representatives was sent to investigate Bobrisky's treatment in prison, and a video of their visit quickly surfaced online.

In the clip, one of the officers interrogated said Bobrisky was examined, adding that checks showed the kind of reproductive organ he has.

The prison official also spoke on the special treatment given to the crossdresser while at the facility. He said he was kept in a special cell known as Cell B.

