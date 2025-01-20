One would think the end of the drama between Portable and his ex-girlfriend, Dami, would have ended, but that's is not the case

Recall that Portable and Queen Dami dragged each other into a messy and heated social media exchange that spread like wildfire online

In a new clip, one of Dami's friends came forward to spill more details about the former queen's relationship with the street act

In an interesting turn of events, Portable's ex-girlfriend Queen Dami has again fallen on the side of criticism after his ex-girlfriend Queen Dami's friend revealed all that transpired between them.

With the messy online drama that went down a couple of days ago, one would think the internet had seen enough.

In a new video, Queen Dami's best friend spoke in detail and blasted the former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo.

Queen Dami's best friend exposes her actions. Credit: @officailqueen_dami, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The lady accused Dami of always going back to Portable Zazu, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus.

She stated that Queen Dami would also praise Portable bedroom prowess each time they met and insisted that he was the only one who could satisfy her in the 'oza room'. The bestie also noted that Dami always talked about wanting to get married to Portable because she did not want to work.

Dami's bestie also shared that she advised Dami on ways to make money several times but she was adamant. While the clip was short, it attracted the attention of tons of netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Queen Dami's besties rant

Read some reactions below:

@mzzsholz:

"Una wey dey do bestie werey 😂😂😂na who friends never show pepper Dey do bestie, if you’re lucky to find a good friend that will have your back anytime and won’t be envious of you later just hold her tight."

@etallymar:

"I said it nah , I say na preek dey make dem dey love this guy 😂."

@dr_okpos:

"When going through trial times, be careful of the shoulder you lean on 😂😂."

@yemmy.g:

"Once fights straight una go day lock una self secret awon ore of."

@missevajane:

"This whole gist is smelling."

@ajikeofraebeth:

"Bestie were, bestie isonu. People wey dey form besties una dey try o."

@leoneedlesandsignature:

"The way the open their mouth wide while talking rubbish is irritating to me."

@beautytrapbar:

"We’ve moved on from this famous rest!!! E don do! Abi you be olalomi family personal blogger ni? Because all blogs have moved on sef! Shuuuu."

@solomarksman:

"See dentition like tractor 🚜 plough, will you keep quiet 🤫 birds of the same feather."

@bi_organics:

"See friend tori olorun..women and hating on themselves is like 5&6... U only expose d hate in u."

Portable blasts lover Queen Dami

Legit.ng earlier reported that drama ensued between singer Portable and one of his numerous girlfriends, Queen Dami.

Screen recordings showed the moment Portable rained curses on his lover for being on a TikTok live.

The heated situation sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some slamming Dami, who used to be married to the late Alaafin of Oyo.

