The messy drama between singer Portable and his ex-girlfriend has taken a different turn as one of Queen Dami's friends has revealed a lot more that went on behind the scenes

It will be recalled that Queen Dami and Portable sparked commotion online after she reconciled with him

In a new video, Dami's friend stated that Portable did the direct opposite of what he claimed online while giving the lowdown

In an interesting turn of events, Portable has fallen on the side of criticism after his ex-girlfriend, Queen Dami's friend, revealed all that transpired between them.

It all began after Dami, who is also the ex-wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, suddenly went online and started trashing those who had been giving her relationship advice, stating that true love comes with its own struggles.

This led to more drama after her ex-bestie shaded her for returning to Portable and exposed many of her alleged private dealings.

It is unclear how this resulted in Dami fainting, but a video that circulated the internet shortly after that detailed the moment her friends rushed her to the hospital as they tried to resuscitate the former Queen.

In a new video, Queen Dami's friend was seen on live chat with Mandy Kiss detailing all that had transpired behind the scenes. According to her, Portable called to beg Queen Dami. He pleaded with her to pray for him as he has experienced hindrances in his affairs ever since she left him.

Video about Portable stirs online reactions

Read some reactions below:

@skushi_ex:

"Portable Dey use all these girls for r!tu@ls Jhor 😂😂 na his wives he Dey use renew his wealth."😂😂

@zee__cozy:

"All this girls just fine no sense 😂."

@melanin_ruth_:

"Portable and him wives suppose get thier own tv channel😂😂😂 make we kuku subscribe Dey watch 😂😂."

@funmimotunde:

"Portable actuall come do payback that packing out pain am but the girl no guide she no wise atall."

@oreoluwaa_herself:

"Aye gbo gbo yin ti baje 😂 olori ti pada di oloriburuku 😂😂😂."

@nattyblaq_photography_2:

"All this thing no hard nah Oriyomi fit settle this matter 😂😂😂."

@sunnyworldofficial1:

"Potable dey cook for studio make una tag him for this verse 😂."

@brighterfuture_amywise:"

"Like the sacrifice way portable do few days ago they catch all Nigerians, cause tell me why any were I scroll to na portable gist dey fly. Make Una no dey give this people relevance abeg."

@mizcreamie_empire:

"Hmmmm this portable is a terrible😢 mama zeh eku suru ooo."

@jibola024:

"Oga shut up em aje dey her hand or not 😒 person wan collect em thing back you Dey say she get aje for body Sheybii na portable Ifa choose her make dem put the aje for her hand and she don comot shey make she go Dey give another man aje nii 😒."

Portable blasts lover Queen Dami

Legit.ng earlier reported that drama ensued between singer Portable and one of his numerous girlfriends, Queen Dami.

Screen recordings showed the moment Portable rained curses on his lover for being on a TikTok live.

The heated situation sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some slamming Dami, who used to be married to the late Alaafin of Oyo.

Source: Legit.ng