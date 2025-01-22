Nigerian socialite Soso Soberekon’s recent interaction with a fan at a nightclub has drawn the attention of several people

In a video making the rounds, the fan was seen spraying the rich public figure with crisp N100 notes

However, Soberekon’s reaction to his fan’s generosity left several social media users amused and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian talent manager Soso Soberekon’s reaction after a fan sprayed him with N100 notes at a nightclub has made social media headlines.

Just recently, the socialite, who is friends with other rich celebrities, was captured on video chilling at a nightclub.

However, what stood out from the viral clip was the bold fan who stood before Soberekon and started spraying him with crisp N100 notes.

Video of Soso Soberekon's reaction to fan who sprayed him N100 notes trends. Photos: @sososoberekon

The public figure had a small smile on his face as he observed what the fan was doing. After a short moment, Soberekon brought out a crisp bundle of N1000 notes and started spraying the fan instead.

The young fan could no longer keep his cool and he spread out his hands to receive the cash as they were dropping from Soso’s hands, making sure he did not lose a single bill.

See the funny display below:

Reactions as Soberekon sprays fan N1000 notes

Soso Soberekon’s reaction to the fan who sprayed him with N100 at the nightclub drew the attention of many netizens. Several of them were amused and they expressed their thoughts in the comments section:

Vendorshome said:

“The guys put hand make him money no miss 😂.”

Iamcapitalofficial wrote:

“Wise investment 😂”

dose.of.kanyi_ commented:

“Na where MMM start be this😂.”

Kellaw.clothings said:

“Cashout ooo😂.”

Big_confirmer wrote:

“I Like The Guy Composure 😂. He Open Hands Dey Pack The Money.”

Murphymccarthy_ said:

“Good investment 😀”

Victory.writers commented:

“You invested on Soso and you got a good return on your investment.”

Sir_prince01 said:

“He came to bless him and got blessed rather.... nice one 👏.”

Vicblaqofficial_ said:

“Na forex be this 😂😂.”

Aphricanace wrote:

“Good investment…sabinus must be his mentor and adviser 😂😂 investor vibes.”

Mr_embarrazzment wrote:

“See better ROI 😂😂😂”

King_popzy wrote:

“That’s flex and sense👏👏”

Paulzgram wrote:

“He invested 2k and got a return of 20k. Smart business man.”

Charly_bitcoin said:

“Them play soso format e fall for am 😂.”

D_realsolz said:

“He use small hand take collect big hand. That was wise. 🔥”

N6oflife wrote:

“N100 Sprayer turn to N1,000 Collector sharply 😂”

Dj_zenithsaid wrote:

“Appreciate who appreciate you💯”

Kelvin_twale wrote:

“Moral lesson- Them dey use money to find money 😂👏”

Soberekon sprays dollars on Pastor Tobi

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian socialite Soso Soberekon was spotted spraying huge cash at UK-based Nigerian pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s birthday party.

On November 10, 2024, the controversial preacher hosted a star-studded occasion to mark his big day. Several VIPs, including Davido, Obi Cubana, and others, were in attendance.

Several videos from the party went viral, including one of Soso Soberekon displaying his wealth on stage.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

