Soso Soberekon has given Davido a new name amid his beef with his colleague Wizkid as seen in a post

In the social media upload, Soberekon said that Davido was the most influential brand in Africa and the most endorsed artist

Wizkid's fans took to the comment section to react to the claims as they shared their views about Davido's kind of endorsement

Nigerian businessman, Soso Soberekon, has boasted about David Adeleke, aka Davido's endorsement amid the ongoing beef with his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

In the post on his social media handle, the socialite noted that Davido was the most influential brand in Africa.

Soberekon also added that the Timeless crooner was also the most endorsed Nigerian artiste, as he tagged Egyptian footballer, Mohammed Salah in the post.

Wizkid FC reacts to Soberekon's post

Taking to the comment section, supporters of the Grammy Award winner known ad FC dragged Davido's endorsement.

Some of them watered down the worth and claimed he only gets endorsement with diapers and betting companies.

@jimmy_ayenks:

"Pampers and Bet endorsement."

@brltaphina_:

"Yes he is we agree but there can afford him my idol is too big for them."

@horpzykay:

"Wizkid was right when he called you guys delusional cus."

@freezofestus0:

"Baby diaper include."

@dj_marvel_da_frosh:

"Lol then like who dem fit use anyhow.'

@b3d3___o:

"30bg Broke boys with visa, baba bolu too savage."

@obrus.mados:

"Na that UBA and PUMA deal pain wizmid. The jealousy na dieee."

@_omololade:

"Before nko he dey settle for less that munches dey na him dey mud me pass 😹😹 endorsement wey youngi du suppose reject."

@ezeqwesiri:

"And David kept silent whilst the Lord was fighting his battles, silence is golden."

@pr_precious_:

"Good you said In Africa .. not internationally.. so all good."

Soso Soberekon speaks about being educated

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian talent manager, shared one of his regrets with fans in a question and answer session.

He spoke on missing a life-changing opportunity because he didn’t have the required degree.

Soberekon revealed this after a curious fan asked if school was important as a creative.

