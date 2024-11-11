Nigerian socialite Soso Soberekon was one of the celebrities present at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s London birthday party

A video made the rounds of Soso spraying bundles of dollars on the controversial preacher at his party

The viral clip raised a series of mixed reactions, with netizens either gushing over the display or condemning it

Nigerian socialite Soso Soberekon was spotted spraying huge cash at UK-based Nigerian pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s birthday party.

On November 10, 2024, the controversial preacher hosted a star-studded occasion to mark his big day. Several VIPs, including Davido, Obi Cubana, and others, were in attendance.

Several videos from the party went viral, including one of Soso Soberekon displaying his wealth on stage.

Fans react to video of Soso Soberekon spraying bundles of cash at Pastor Tobi's birthday. Photos: @tobiadegboyega_, @sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

In the clip posted on Instagram by Gossipmill TV, Soso was seen on stage dancing with Pastor Tobi and spraying him bundles of dollar bills as singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, performed his hit track, Pull Over.

The video showed Soso carrying several bundles of cash as he dramatically dropped them one by one on the floor in front of the celebrant.

See the clip below:

Reactions as Soso Soberekon sprays dollars at Pastor Tobi’s birthday

The video of Soso Soberekon’s lavish display at Pastor Tobi’s London birthday party drew interesting comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

tochi_lifestyle:

“Soso take my pains away ♥️.”

Official_tia_magnet:

“Money Dey nah you never see am 😂😂.”

Waveboiitimijoe:

“Afrobeat pastor 😂.”

Bigautosnig:

“Baby pull over for pastor birthday….now you see say na poor man get heaven 😂.”

watermelonshuga._:

“The title of "pastor" is been used loosely these days.”

Main.promise:

“PASTOR TOBII...is the the super clear example that GOD IS SUPREME AND WEALTHY...his fashion sense is on another level everything about him both the way he talks walks screams WEALTH and MONEY 🙌.”

Bilalxvxv:

“Una wey get eyes don know the relationship of everyone on that stage. Money launderers. Use the church and its business in the UK to launder Nigerian money. It is well.”

Zaza_mula112:

“Nobody for wizkid gang go fit try such, he fit die 😂😂.”

call_mi_ziko:

“I'll never be poor.”

dave_michy7:

“Billionaire dey always turn up for billionaire.”

Activemouth__:

“Business men … I just hope no body get caught 😂😂😂 vanity upon vanity people go too happy.”

Pastor Tobi speaks about DNA

Legit.ng had reported that the clergy had shared his side of the story in the DNA saga involving him, footballer Kayode Olanarewaju and his estranged wife.

The clergy was a guest on Daddy Freeze's podcast, where he spoke about his involvement in the case.

He thanked God for shielding him from the wrath of Nigerians as he gave out N15 million to businesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng