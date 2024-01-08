A report of Soso Soberekon being involved in a ghastly car accident on his way to Lagos from Port Harcourt is trending online

A viral video showed visual evidence of a car wreckage alleged to be that of the music executive

Concerned fans and wellwishers have since taken to different platforms to pen prayers for Soso Soberekon

One of Nigeria's leading music executives, Soso Soberekon, has reportedly been involved in a ghastly car accident.

A video showing a car reportedly belonging to Soso in bad shape in the bush emerged online.

Video of a wrecked car said to belong to Soso Soberekon emerges online. Credit: @sososoberekon

A look at the car, which was black, showed the airbags had all burst out due to the intensity of the accident.

While there are no details about what caused the accident or the current state of the music executive, some eyewitnesses claimed the car somersaulted eight times before hitting a tree in a nearby bush.

Watch the video trending online below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in January 2021, Soso Soberokon was involved in a terrible motor accident.

People pray for Soso Soberekon

The recent accident has seen social media users expressing concerns for Soso's well-being, with fans and wellwishers praying for his survival and recovery.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages that trailed the viral video; see them below:

sir__cortez:

"Thank God, most of the time it’s caused by the VSC. When u see the VSC light in ur Lexus be extra careful and quickly contact your mechanic before going on a long trip."

petiitebarby:

"Has he been taken to the hospital?"

samlead___:

"God protect him and everyone involved."

haryor_26:

"Eye witness no fit catch the motor? he leave am make e summersault 8 times God Will protect them."

dvc_menstore:

"May the lord preserve and heal him quick."

