Nigerian singer and PSquare star, Paul Okoye’s former wife, Anita, recently shared a post online that went viral

The mum of three’s cryptic post raised the concerns of fans as they tried to make meaning of her words

Anita Okoye’s post became a trending topic, with several netizens dropping their hot takes on social media

Singer and PSquare star Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy’s former wife, Anita Okoye, is making headlines after sharing a cryptic post on social media.

Just recently, the mum of three took to her Instagram stories to share a post about people mistaking leftovers for a feast.

According to Anita Okoye, people should know their worth and never settle for scraps by being visionless and looking at leftovers like a feast.

In her words:

“Only those with no vision mistake leftovers for a feast. Know your worth and never settle for scraps.”

See a screenshot of Anita Okoye’s post below:

Reactions as Anita Okoye’s post trends

Anita Okoye’s post quickly went viral on social media and raised a discussion among netizens. Some of them debated over her words as they wondered if they were innocent or directed at someone.

Recall that the public figure parted ways with her ex-husband, Paul Okoye of PSquare, in 2022 after the court officially dissolved their marriage. The music star has since moved on with another woman and they recently welcomed a baby girl.

Read what some netizens had to say about Anita’s post:

Rohnicz_ said:

“Abeg food nah food, leftovers or not😢.”

Rotr_agas wrote:

“Alaye move on and leave motivation.”

Cjcalebs_studio wrote:

“So someone cannot say something again without referring to anyone?”

Kelvinraymondjr said:

“Hmmmm after how many kids ? U recall person leftover hmmmm make I check dictionary again for the meaning.”

Mz_lillydiamond said:

“Hmmmmm this is deep.”

Iam_sammykash said:

“But everybody dey date/marry other peoples ex’s ? I go lie for U?”

Okunenyeife_cko said:

“Some left over they no dey get over them o na why cryptic post is always for them.”

___just__mac_morris__ said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂that girl is fine and she knows her worth , I wish her all the best , and their child Ugomma.”

Iam_nkemjika_ said:

“This might just be about Diamond, Zari and Fatana situation 😂.”

Precy_luv_ said:

“This post can mean anything, it doesn't mean she's referring to her ex, y'all read unnecessary meaning to everything.”

Ifghsu said:

“You'll definitely become bitter after sometime once you're divorce. going into the street and seeing that nobody really want a leftover. na there bitterness go enter. especially if your ex has moved on and gotten married and starting a new family. toh”

Chizoba_greatness wrote:

“Leftovers can never taste as the main meal.”

Annfeatuworld wrote:

“Who get sub? Left over Don become main meal de play.”

Koyes_gourmet_kitchen wrote:

“If person Ex post this thing…e no go funny o😂.”

Brightbuzzgold1 said:

“Then don vex this woman, becos she no dey talk. Lol.”

Iam_amyzon said:

“Hmm as una been quiet since make una maintain the quietness ejoooo.”

Kirabeautystore1 said:

“Who vex this woman laidis 😮. This woman no dey talk o.”

Rudeboy and new wife go on vacation

Legit.ng reported that the singer and his pregnant wife, Ivy, went on holiday in the US, and they gave their fans an update.

In the post made by the music star, he said life was good. In the clip, Paul was rapping behind Ivy as she captured the fun moment. They also shared some pictures.

