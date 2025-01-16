Finally, Nigerians are rejoicing as Speed Darlington has been granted a bail of N20 million with one surety

Speed Darlington was initially arrested in October 2024 over allegations of defamation and cyberstalking Burna Boy

However, several weeks flew by and he remained in custody as all efforts by his lawyers to get him out proved futile

Popular Nigerian singer Darlington Achakpo, also known as Speed Darlington, has reportedly been arraigned in court and granted bail.

According to reports by Punch, a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted Speed Darlington, the singer's real name, a N20 million bail with one surety of the same amount. Justice Ekerete Akpan made this decision after the singer's lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, presented a bail application.

Speed Darlington granted N20 million bail. Credit: @speeddarlintv, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington has pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of alleged cybercrime. The surety required for his bail must be a Level 10 civil servant, a resident of Abuja, and either a staff member of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) or a federal worker.

The case has been adjourned until March 18 for trial. Speed Darlington will be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre until he meets the bail conditions.

The court set specific bail conditions: the surety must be a Level 10 civil servant residing in Abuja, provide an affidavit of means, and have the court registrar verify their address. The surety must also be either an employee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) or a federal worker, submitting appointment and promotion letters for verification.

The surety and the defendant must submit recent passport photographs, and Speed Darlington must surrender his international passport.

Recall that a legal counsel, Pelumi Olajegbesi, spoke about the need for accountability and accepting that actions have consequences. He recalled how Speed Dralinton's lawyer reached out to him to help locate his arrest station, and he eventually got a sit-down with Akpi to impart some wisdom to him.

Speed Darlington's bail spurs online frenzy

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@lauretta_egboh:

"Burna boy has finally told the police to release Akpi. Akpi would have been released since but as CP make mouth, na eim Burna decide to stretch eim detention. Burna boy just wanted to show the world that Cubana ChiefPriest is nothing but ......belle na water.....mouth na ocean.....promise na river.....cake na pond 😂."

@cuteblackbabe:

"As a common man you should always filter you words in Nigeria cuz the laws are harsh on poor people 😢."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"Cybércrime how? Akpi is a comedian and musician nothing more."

@amara_wintour:

"Freedom of speech is allowed but freedom after speech is not guaranteed."

@dimejiroland:

"N20m?… Make God no let our mouth put us for trouble☹️."

@synstacy:

"On what grounds was he arrested and detained? Cybercrime all of a sudden, or am I missing something?"

@_iamsheila__:

"Una wan finish the money wen Akpi keep for him 18 loom pride mansion?🙄."

@rhinelander.rhys:

"Owerri Gp tank made all the noise but couldn't fulfill his promises."

Speed Darlington's lawyer issues warning

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, took to social media to warn netizens.

The legal practitioner revealed that people who get arrested during this period will most likely be in jail till the new year.

Alieke’s post raised concerns about the lawyer’s client, Speed Darlington, who recently got re-arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng