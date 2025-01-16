A Nigerian lady has cleared the air about a throwback video that showed her dancing with a suspect, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Timileyin has been trending on various social media platforms after it was alleged that he killed his girlfriend for unclear reasons

After the news broke, his dance video began going viral and some people thought the lady in the dance video was the victim who died

A Nigerian lady has come forward to set the record straight about a throwback video that showed her dancing with Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, a man accused of killing his girlfriend.

The video had gone viral on TikTok, with some viewers mistakenly identifying the lady as the victim.

Lady who danced with Timileyin breaks silence Photo credit: @shalomcruz/TikTok.

Lady speaks on Timileyin Ajayi

The lady, who identified herself as @shalomcruz on TikTok, clarified that she was not the victim and had only met Ajayi briefly at a resort in Abuja.

She explained that she and a friend had visited the Green House resort on New Year's Day, where Ajayi worked as a tour guide, photographer, and content creator.

He had approached them and asked to make a promotional video featuring the resort, which included a dance show.

The lady stated that she had not seen Ajayi again after that day and had no prior knowledge of him.

She expressed concern that some social media users had been sending her condolence messages, mistakenly believing she was the deceased victim.

Her clarification has helped to dispel the misinformation and reassure those who were concerned about her well-being.

In her words:

"My name is Shalom Cruz. About a video trending online about one Mr Timi Ajayi. I saw some comments saying I am the girl. I am not the girl. I saw different comments. RIP. Please I am not the girl and I can never be the girl. It's not me.

"So on January 1st, I and my friend went to Green house resort in Abuja here. We went there to just have fun because it's a very conducive place to be with a natural setting. When we got there, we saw him. He works there like a tour guide there, like showing you different places and sections at the resort.

"He's also a photographer there and a content creator there so he said. So we went there and he came to I and my friend and he was like, please I want to make a video with you so I should tell people what I like about the place. So I was like no problem. It's a place to have fun so I went there, we made a video, stating how the place is, why I like the place and if you go through his page you will see the video there.

"So he said let us dance and post, he didn't even post it on only his account, he posted it on the Green House resort IG so I don't know if they've taken it down. So that's how I knew him and that was the last day I saw him and that was it. I don't even know him from anywhere."

Ajayi's alleged involvement in the killing of his girlfriend sparked outrage and condemnation on social media.

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Reactions trail video of lady dancing with Timileyin

TikTok users reacted to the trending post on the platform.

@Phenomarvel said:

"This is a lesson, don’t just just associate yourself with people all in the name of I want to know this person. You don’t know who is who. Let God leads you in your association."

@Mahmmy Norah said:

"No be the girl ooo Abeg."

@Queeneth Mayday commented:

"I pray our videos will not trend for evil."

@Empress Eve said:

"Okada drop me na here, keep the change."

@SHUGA added:

"This girl suppose dey thank her God oooo e sure me say he thought of her to."

Man posts rare video of Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man blasted the embattled Nigerian gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who allegedly ended the life of a lady.

In a viral post, the man stated that he visited the singer's page on TikTok but couldn't find an evidence that he was spreading the gospel or singing great songs.

