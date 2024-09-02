Nollywood actress Ini Edo has shared photos showing the moment she linked up with her colleague Genevieve Nnaji

One of the heartwarming pictures showed the moment the two superstar actresses embraced each other

The unexpected link-up between Ini Edo and Genevieve Nnaji has left fans including popular celebrities, gushing

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ini Edo recently brought smiles to the faces of many after she posted pictures showing the moment she linked up with her colleague Genevieve Nnaji.

Ini, who recently lost a legal battle over Shanty Town ownership, was spotted at an event with Genevieve, who wore a white shirt and jean trousers.

Ini Edo shares photos of her and Genevieve Nnaji. Credit: @iniedo @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood stars, excited to be linking up, embraced each other in a way that left their fans and colleagues gushing.

Genevieve, who has been away from social media for a while, also returned and shared moments from the event on her Instastory.

Check out pictures from Ini Edo and Genevieve Nnaji's unexpected link-up

Genevieve and Ini were featured alongside Rita Dominic in the movie Girls Cot released in 2006, produced by Sylvester Obadigie and directed by Afam Okereke.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Genevieve Nnaji was among the prominent figures in the country who mourned the late singer Onyeka Onwenu.

Celebs, fans react to photos of Ini Edo and Genevieve Nnaji

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

thedorathybachor

"Queens My favorite childhood memories in one picture."

milkymeddler:

"I'm blessed tonight with this picture."

deluxecakesnevents:

"This picture is so heart warming."

jennyglad8:

"Finest thing to behold."

nkiruka_okeke_:

"Awwww happy to see the Queen Genevieve."

chineduarinze_:

"With this post September is going to be the best month."

tinaolaniyi:

"People love for Genevieve no dey fade , also Celine Dion..."

neo_akpofure:

"Nollywood Royalties."

