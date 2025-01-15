Days after showing her face to the public, Ini Edo and her daughter have continued to make headlines

The actress had initially shared a sweet conversation between her and her adorable 3-year-old daughter

In the new post, Ini's child, Light, took fun pictures of her and she did a good job as fans cheered and dished her accolades

Nigerian actress Ini Edo's fans were excited to see her publicly share some cute moments with her daughter.

It will be recalled that the actress initially posted a sweet conversation between herself and Light on her social media page.

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng, they spoke about her choice of food and light. She told her mother that she loves noodles but dislikes eggs because they make her throw up. The video soon caught the attention of several netizens, who complimented Light's beauty.

Ini Edo srikes poses as her daughter Light took fine pictures of her. Credit: @iniedo

In a new clip, Ini Edo's daughter, Light, shows off her photography prowess by taking stunning photos of her mother and several slides.

Ini's caption read:

"She said “mama I got this “ I’m just here posing for my lil boss ,She’s the director I’m just following orders 💡💋."

See her post below:

Away from all the adorable comments, some fans have wondered who Light's father is or if she is the mother, as they have never seen her pregnant or married.

Although she once sparked relationship rumours with her colleague IK Ogbonna, it is unclear if it was only a media stunt or real.

Many react to Ini Edo and Daughter's post

Read some reactions below:

@blesspee7:

"A beautiful girl is everything ❤️ you've got the best she will always come home😍🙌🙌🙌."

@precious_hair_stylist:

"She tried oh.. nice pose 😍😍😍😍. Give her a kiss for me 😍😍."

@_mandelazz:

"So beautiful 🔥🔥🔥see my Lil superstar."

@eleeshaofficial:

"Brown Sugar is aging backwards😍😍😍😍❤️❤️🌹🌺."

@nancyegbo:

"Lil star ⭐️ is taking her mom sweet pictures what a daughter can offer to her mom to make her look sweet 😍😍😍."

@medlinboss:

"Correct 🔥🔥🔥so beautiful to see how grown she is now priceless moments ❤️."

@chiomavin:

"With Ur best gift ever, nice dress."

@gift_danesi:

"So like play like play all those top ladies no see husband marry 😢😢😢😢."

@lap_paxx:

"She doesn’t like to eat eggs cos she’ll vomit 🥹😄."

@paneo_kidscloset:

"And she’s always looking young 😍who noticed that ❤️🙌😍."

@ebi.goodness:

"Congratulations once again Mama."

@comfortbassey19:

"Beautiful moments ❤️proud mother."

@annsglamourousplace:

"Beauty personified, the joys that comes with motherhood. I pray to experience this soon."

@ab_igail4382:

"See her big and beautiful she has grown 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@portiaadosinaba:

"Very soon you will not need a photographer in your house anymore 😁😍😍."

Ini Edo shows daughter's face as she turns 3

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Ini Edo penned a heartwarming message to her daughter Angel Light as she clocked three on Friday, March 15.

The Nollywood actress also flooded her page with adorable pictures of her and daughter rocking similar outfits.

Popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and well-wishers also joined Ini Edo in celebrating her baby girl.

