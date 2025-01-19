Blogger Tunde Ednut's lavish birthday celebration on Saturday, January 18, 2025, was filled with excitement

The event was celebrated across various states in the country and outside Nigeria, and it had several celebrities in attendance

In some videos shared online, Tunde Ednut posted the winners of his birthday car gift at the Lagos and Abuja venues

Blogger Tunde Ednut has shared the winners of his birthday car gifts at the Lagos and Abuja venues. It was a remarkable moment for the men who won the cars and and they leaped for joy.

During the Abuja edition of the birthday event, a man with tag number 005 was announced as the winner and he showed it off to social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verdarkman (VDM), who had called out his number.

After VDM checked the number, he confirmed the guy as the winner. This made him more excited and he jumped on VDM.

The winner of Tunde Ednut's car gift in Lagos was Winner Ofegbu (@winoskey). According to the host and netizens who watched the video, the winner's name spoke for him. His winning number was 37095.

Speaking about his win, Winner expressed gratitude to Tunde Ednut for the gift and said that he did not expect to win it. He also talked about his dream as a singer and dancer, and how he is Africa's Michael Jackson and the next P-Square, and he will make Africa proud.

Tunde Ednut, whose 39th birthday is on January 20, 2025, congratulated the winners and prayed that their cars would become vessels of success, bringing them prosperity, and favour.

The blogger also prayed that they will always be safe on the road, and no harm or accident shall come near them. In addition, he wished them blessings and abundance in Jesus' name.

Watch Abuja winner's video in the slides below:

Watch Lagos winner's video below:

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Tunde Ednut announces the winners of his birthday car gifts below:

"Person enter bike come party dey go house with brand new car. And una tell me say make I no pray for grace everyday of my life? God bless the giver."

"Whatever you do please pray for GRACE."

"God when my time come, make I no loss o. That prayer is important."

"When you are naming a child, please name that child what he or she will understand. Today his name speaks for him. Congratulations to you dear."

"Awwwww I cried."

"Why am I crying though? God bless you Tunde."

