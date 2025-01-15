Footballers Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface have shown their support to blogger Tunde Ednut as he is set to celebrate his birthday

Victor Boniface paid for five cows to be delivered to Abuja and Lagos, while Victor Osimhen also bought some cows for Tunde Ednut

Tunde Ednut was grateful to the Super Eagles players for showing him love on his birthday, and his post gathered massive reactions

Blogger Tunde Ednut is set to celebrate his birthday in different locations across the country and Super Eagles strikers Victor Boniface and Victor Osimhen decided to show him some love.

Tunde shared a voice note of Boniface demanding for his account details so that he can pay for five big cows to be delivered to him in Abuja and Lagos. According to Boniface, he is a lowkey guy and does not have contacts in those locations. Hence, he asked the birthday boy to text him his details because he was about to train on the football pitch.

On his part, Victor Osimhen, who won the CAF African Footballer of the Year award in 2023, paid for five cows for Tunde Ednut's birthday, which was to be delivered to the Lagos location of his birthday celebration.

Venues for Tunde Ednut's birthday

The blogger, who was born on January 20, 1986, shared the venues his birthday parties will be held. The Lagos party will be held at Club House by QMB Builders Mart Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos. In Benue state, the party will be held at Benue Hotel.

In Abuja, he will be hosting his guests at City Park, Wuse 2; in Rivers state, the venue is Class Lounge, Port Harcourt; in Edo state, it will be held at Patricia Night Life, Benin City; and in Imo state, it will be held at California Owerri.

The birthday celebration will be held at Club Xhrine, Asaba, and at Goldsteps Hotels, Abraka, both locations are in Delta state. It will also be held in Onitsha, Anambra state, and across other nations. According to Tunde Ednut, all the celebrations will be held simultaneously on January 18, 2025.

See Victor Boniface cows in the slides below

See the number of cows Victor Osimhen gave Tunde Ednut below:

Reactions to Tunde Ednut's brithday cow gift

Several netizens have reacted to Tunde Ednut's cow gift from Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface below:

@jana_dollar:

"Mr Tunde please give one of the cow for my wedding."

@chyzeebaby:

"Why must the party be in only island nah?"

@eyinjuoreofe:

"Shey I no go attend your party like this? I am already seeing myself there o. How many cows chai."

@jaytee_yna:

"Osimhen dey always show love…. Idan gan gan!"

@blemiviv_skincare:

"Na to enter Lagos come chop meat o. Thank you, my Edo brother."

@aishatunkeki:

"Very soon, Nigeria will recognize your birthday as a public holiday."

Tunde Ednut marks birthday in style

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tunde had flooded his page with pictures as he celebrated his birthday.

The popular blogger revealed he would be giving out a car worth N6.5m as a birthday gift to a lucky winner.

Tunde Ednut, who is based in Atlanta, also disclosed Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage would be partying with him at his residence.

