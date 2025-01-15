Tunde is fast preparing for his birthday, which will take in place in a couple of weeks in some states in Nigeria

The blogger had announced the goods news to his fans a few days ago and shared the locations of the celebration

He gave details about the car and the news excited his fans on social media as a few of them prayed to win the car

Former singer, Tunde Ednut, is excited about his birthday taking place on January 18th 2025.

Legit.ng had reported that the former singer had announced that he was marking his birthday in a grand way in January.

Fans recited about Tunde Ednuts' birthday Photo credit@tundeednut

Source: Instagram

In a new post, he gave his fans a sneak peek of what the car to be given out in Abuja looks like and also shared some details with it.

According to him, he bought the car in Atlanta and shipped it down to Nigeria. He disclosed that the whip has just been brought out of the container that shipped it down to Nigeria.

Tunde Ednut shares video of car

In his post, he asked a few of his fans if they will be lucky to take the car home during his birthday on Saturday.

Ednut shared the video of how the car was being driven into a premise. He tagged the car dealer, who ensured the car got to Nigeria, and also shared the location of his birthday celebration.

According to him, the birthday will take place at Club House by QMB in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria while the Abuja celebration will take place at City park in Wuse, Abuja.

Tunde Ednut shares more countries for celebrations

In the post, Tunde Ednut noted that the celebration will also take place in more countries this year.

He disclosed that the US, UK, and Spain will host his fans in the carnival like celebration.

Recall that last year, social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, gave his friend a fat cow for his birthday celebration.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Ednut's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ednut about his birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@kemioguns:

"Na Glk I want."

@agnes_james:

"Omo if my husband fit see this car use am do en airport bolt work e no go bad, cause car we en dey use now the wahala too much."

@official parros:

"mazitundeednut You Be Rich Man Nor Be Today,Long Life And Prosperity Boss."

@horl_daps:

"Just give me, no go far, na me God send u to."

@iambons:

"God bless you with the car you are giving out."

VDM gives Tunde Ednut huge cow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that VDM once against remembered his old friend and given him a gift ahead of his birthday.

In a post on his Instagram page, the activist shared the picture of the cow he was giving to Ednut for his birthday.

Tunde Ednut was boldly written on the cow he showed off. VDM’s grand gesture to Tunde Ednut raised questions from some netizens as they wondered about their friendship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng