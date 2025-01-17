Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama made it to the frontline of blogs after a Kenyan socialite and lawyer, Black Cinderella, shared update on her welfare

Recall that Afrobeats star Burna Boy volunteered to assist the alleged baby mama and her son following his clash with the barman

Cinderella, in a recent video, revealed how Burna's aide, Abu Salami, reportedly wants to take advantage of the alleged baby mama

Nigerian Burna Boy's football academy manager, Abu Salami, has called out for seeking sexual favours from Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged Kenyan baby mama Hellen Ati.

Legit.ng previously reported that Abu Salami had contacted Hellen to see through the Grammy winner's pledge towards her and her baby's well-being.

Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama calls out Burna Boy's man Abu Salami. Credit: @burnaboyboyram, @helllen_ati, @chiefpriestcubana

Source: Instagram

In a recent update, a Kenyan socialite and lawyer identified as Miss Maurine Imbayi, popularly known as Black Cinderella, cried out over the reportedly advances Abu Salami was making towards Hellen Ati.

Black Cinderella, who has been speaking up for the alleged baby mama, went on to claim that the sexualisation of the situation had become overbearing, leaving them scared of what would happen next.

In a video she posted, she stated her concern for her Hellen and her wish for her to be protected from harm.

The Kenyan socialite claimed that Abu Salami told Helen that Burna Boy wanted her to come to Nigeria, enroll in a gym, get attached to a hair salon and "hustle" for herself.

She further claimed that Abu Salami, during his conversation with the baby mama, called her romantic names like "baby" and "honey" and reportedly informed her that he wanted her to have a baby for him when she comes to Nigeria.

Black Cinderella mentioned that when Hellen inquired whether she could bring a family member or friend with her, Abu Salami allegedly hushed her.

She claimed that he reportedly asked if she thought she was coming on vacation and argued that Burna Boy had only provided an aeroplane ticket for one person.

Watch her speak below:

Cheifpriest's alleged baby mama spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kakfu:

"Chief priest in his corner laughing at the yeye people ."

Lauerrtta:

"Too many entitled people around. Meanwhile, Burna-boy should check that his PA. Somehow, you give these aides to do things and they take advantage of the situation. That was how Buhari sent palliatives to ministers to give the citizens and they hoarded it. Miscreants."

loere:

"There are things and issues that are better left alone. Hope Burnaboy learns from this and leave messy situations in their corner. Make e no come dey stain his name further based on not his actions but those affiliated with him. So unnecessary."

richie:

"The child looks more like the mother which sons always looks more like their mother then father ."

love_issebella:

"Real definition of you will cry more than the baby ,,look at all the things she’s going through, another man is now trying to take advantage of her situation."

iamgoodluck:

"Una think say we be mumu abi? Coking up stories why she can’t come to Nigeria. BIG LIE. I always that woman is sick upstairs and that baby wasn’t CP’s Child. Whenever she is tired she will come and and say the truth. It’s just a matter of time, we will be here waiting."

Lawyer confirms Burna Boy assisting Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has been highly appreciated for being a man of his word.

Nigerian law firm DPA Organisation stated that Burna was serious about catering for Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama and son.

The musician previously declared that he would assist the young woman after a video of her lamenting the situation had surfaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng