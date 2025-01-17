A live video of Queen Dami's mum speaking about her drama with Portable Zazu has emerged on social media

Queen Dami's mum who appeared sad over the social media drama revealed the warning she gave her daughter

She also shared what the Zeh Nation label boss told her about her daughter; the video has also stirred reactions from Nigerians

Late Alaafin's Queen Dami's mother has also broken her silence amid her daughter's viral social media exchange with controversial Street-Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu.

Recall that Portable and Queen Dami have been trending across social media platforms in the country after he confronted her with allegations of being unfaithful in their relationship.

This was after Dami's friend Wunmi made messy claims about her to Portable. The exchange led to a report of the late Alaafin queen fainting.

Queen Dami's mum speaks

In a live video that recently emerged online, Queen Dami's mother, seen driving a car, expressed her pain over her daughter's social media fight with Portable.

She disclosed she had warned her not to ever talk to the Zeh Nation label boss or pick up his call, including when he called her to pray for him.

"I didn’t know when she started talking to him at my back," She said.

Queen Dami's mum, who looked sad in the video, stated that Portable would have to first apologise to Ibadan and Oyo indigenes and then come online to apologise to her publicly if he still wanted her.

"My daughter doesn’t sleep around, even Portable confirmed it to me. I am now shocked that he went online again to tell the world she sleeps with different men." she said.

The video also showed Queen Dami in the back seat while she watched her mum speak with some unknown individual during a live chat.

Watch video as Queen Dami's mum speaks about her social media fight with Portable Zazu below:

Reactions to Queen Dami's mum's

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

mummygiohusseinvblog:

"She should go and get a job and fact her life."

_kiki_opemipo:

"Mummy dami need cane ma, find awon egbon adugbo ma."

iambablow:

"Even if it is voodoo i command it to break by the power of Almighty GOD 🙏🏻 Baby girl if you’re seeing this just know you will scale through 💯 just be prayerful and don’t go back to the past that hurt you."

jarvis_olamide:

"Like mother like daughter . Shm it’s obvious that the woman isn’t wise as well. Instead to cut the daughter away finally , she’s still saying portable needs to apologize on social media for her to go back . Oga oo."

adezz51:

"Mummy pray for Dammy she needs prayers she is a Great lady with good Job but she get ojukokoro."

Friends advise Queen Dami

Legit.ng recently reported that Queen Dami came online to chat with some of her friends on Instagram Live.

Internet personality Mandy Kiss advised the former queen to stay off Portable due to their messy relationship.

"The facts say portable wife na friend to this girl says a lot," a netizen said.

