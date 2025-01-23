Portable Zazu recently shared a video of him hosting some kids who he claimed were Islamic clerics at his Odogwu bar in Ogun state

The Zeh Nation boss shared why he allowed them into his premises as he also gave them bundles of money

However, some eagle-eyed netizens shared their observations about the furniture they saw at Portable's Odogwu bar

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, appears to have taken time off social media drama. He recently shared a video of himself hosting some kids, who he claimed were Muslim clerics, at his restaurant and bar in Ogun state.

Portable, who was recently involved in an exchange with Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola over his baby mama Ashabi Simple, showed his fun side as he hosted the Muslim clerics.

Fans claim Portable moved Queen Dami's chairs to his bar. Credit: portablebaeby/queendami

Source: Instagram

The controversial singer revealed the prayers and music by the Islamic clerics, which attracted him to them. He made them sing at his bar while his crew sat as spectators.

One of the clips also showed the Zeh Nation boss giving the Muslim clerics bundles of naira notes.

Watch video as Portable hosts Muslim clerics at his Odogwu bar in Ogun state below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

In reaction to the video, several netizens singled out a set of chairs in Portable's bar, claiming they belonged to his former lover and the late Alaafin's wife, Queen Dami.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable and Queen Dami repeatedly dragged each other as they parted ways. It seems the singer had taken the things he bought for her, ending their relationship.

Recall that Queen Dami's mother, in a live chat with some people, shared how she had warned her daughter against picking up Portable's phone call.

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below

osmoworld_official said:

"DR ZEH don bring queen Dami couch 🛋 come odogwu Bar."

eunice_t9 asked:

"No be Queen Dami chair be this?"

tillacinni01 commented:

"Islam is so beautiful! May your prayers be answered portable."

adebukola_ashakee asked:

"No be Queen dammy's chair be this???"

iam_djsunka reacted:

"Na Queen Dammy chair buh na portable pay carpenter wey do am. Na whu."

arnike_ade wrote:

"Queen Dami chair sope otilo."

timmyrochy said:

"If portable post a magician tomorrow I no go surprise I like hin strategy ema jeyen lor na. Till another hit come."

4kbabyy wrote:

"This guy nah 3 factor Authenticator."

giran_federal_1 said:

"Nah you know wetin dey pursue you portable. Nah pastor remain to carry."

omotowunmi_28 commented:

"Baba nla werey ni Bobo portable yii u go carry chair for ur wife house put for Bar."

fifehanmioluwa_:

"I don laugh tire God abegg make nothing do portable oo na him be our joy giver this January."

Friends advise Queen Dami

In other news via Legit.ng Queen Dami chatted with some of her friends on Instagram Live.

Internet personality Mandy Kiss advised the former queen to stay off Portable due to their messy relationship.

"The facts say portable wife na friend to this girl says a lot," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng