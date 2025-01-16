Nigerian singer Portable and his girlfriend, Queen Dami, seem to have made amends with their relationship

A few weeks after their messy fight and breakup took over social media, the infamous couple are back to following each other on Instagram

This bold move made headlines, and it raised a series of reactions from Nigerians on social media

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, and his former lover, Queen Dami, are back to following each other on Instagram.

Recall that in December 2024, the couple’s relationship made headlines after their messy fight became a trending topic on social media.

During their fight, Queen Dami moved out of the apartment Portable got for her, and the singer blamed the former Oyo queen for all his misfortunes.

Nigerians react as Portable and Queen Dami follow each other on Instagram after breakup.

However, it appears all is now well between the lovebirds despite Portable’s relationship with numerous other women.

One of the first things Portable and Queen Dami did when their relationship hit the rocks was to unfollow each other on Instagram. However, as rumours about them getting back together trended, a look through their social media pages shows that they are now back to following each other.

Reactions as Portable and Queen Dami follow each other on IG

The new development in Portable and Queen Dami’s relationship drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media. Some of them questioned the relationship between the music star and the former queen of Oyo.

Read their reactions below:

monalisa.stephen:

“It’s not hunger because people actually have her plenty money after the whole thing . IT IS TRUE LOVE . You people should be happy for them naw . I am happy for them . Many more years ❤️.”

El_khaalif:

“Her guiding money don finish😂.”

idera_mhi:

“We no really send them for here 😂.”

hayo_miidee:

“What if this dude is actually using jazz on them.”

mheenarh__:

“Love did not win anything, na hunger win.”

Officialsmeafrica:

“Only those people on her live video should be concerned 😂 you want put mouth for portable matter, yeye people 🙄.’

porry_ikka:

“Husband no dey outside again 😂😂.”

anthonyanthony9665:

“I fear who no fear hunger 😂😂😂.”

lammie_artt:

“Does it mean the Fanta worked???”

agboolacashy:

“Na Sony money dey talk.”

Booktwitch:

“Keeping up with PORTABLE AND DAMI! God abeg 😢.”

perfectbeautician:

“This is true love 😂😂😂😂 you see why they said no dey put mouth for man and woman matter.”

Certified_fola02:

“So all the curse wey she give portable now will go back to him or they will share it😂😂 atije atimu😂. Ole 🤣🤣..she wan chop inside owo Sony ..ride on dear ..who u wan leave ham for before 😂😂.”

Gylliananthonette:

“Make them no sha disturb us , werey +werey= ??”

Callme_blackgold:

“For my life I no go put mouth for man and woman matter again😂😂😂senior wife ku iroju🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

vickyranky06:

“Hunger is that youuuuu😢.”

pablocastrogram:

“How I fit see new clients for my business abeg… all these matter no concern money. Na large funds I Dey find.”

Mztolagold:

“Na hunger wan finish her😂😂😂with extra ojukokoro 😂.”

Leeeymarrrrh:

“And she’s so fine I wonder why she can’t just let the troublesome portable go.”

fiftyshades_of_oyin:

“Awwwww. I say people wey dey knack? Nor put mouth for their matter!”

Ihamprisca:

“Make this love no near me Abegi coz it’s screaming eran iya 😂.”

layo_blackzbeauty:

“Na laziness push am back😂 They no dey put mouth for man and woman matter🤲🏾”

Queen Dami reacts to allegations

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Portable's girlfriend, Queen Dami, addressed the allegations of killing her late husband, Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The former queen and the controversial act recently decided to fight each other online after the former went on live video with her friends.

Following that, Dami shared her frustration towards the musician and narrated how he treated her.

