Portable has shared a post which he addressed to feminist whom he claimed wanted to spoil his home and marriage

In the clip, he said that they wanted to take all his wives, but he has collected them back from the snatchers

His post sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about his family and love life

Nigeria singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has taken a swipe at feminists giving his wives the wrong advice.

Legit.ng had reported that the music star reconciled with his estranged lover Queen Dammy and fans blasted the widow for going back to him.

In a video on his Instagram page, Portable said that online in-laws cannot catch him.

According to him, they wanted to take all his cars as they have all knocked. He also disclosed that they also wanted to take all his wives, but he has collected them all from them.

Stating further, Portable called them home breakers and added that they cannot break his home.

Portable speaks about loves

Also in the recording, singer Portable said that he was the one who loves people someone, and he told his fans to say good things about him.

He added that everybody should value those who values them, and they should also respect whoever respects them.

The controversial artist also mentioned that no one should stress him or make him feel empty.

Netizens react to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@gasdika_agawayne:

"Carry all family matter come online , reason why I dey dislike you be that , you can do anything u like online , but stop bringing family issues online."

@nifesiola:

"Oju e ma bo on top Dami matter. She's a lazy girl who's just after money. You may end up losing the real woman Bewaji and you'll go back to square 0 but please when that time comes don't disturb our peace on the Internet. Look for a forest and rant to wild animals. Ire o."

@destunner:

"Your mouth go sweet now."

@n0o.x:

"Forget money, my sister no fit bring this kind man with this kind look come as husband. Never, not in my family."

@baby_mide:

"Dammy lost ti totally. God fobid this one."

@onlyosh_collections:

"Who be your plug for this tattoo. I wan tattoo my busienss name foe my fore head."

@laremanoflagos:

"Even if the love you, you alwats use your weree to pursue them away"

