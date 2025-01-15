Davido's recently reacted to a statement by Tosin Ashafa about his first official music contract in the Nigerian industry

Tosin Ashafa shared how Davido's father and billionaire Adedeji Adeleke bought out the singer's contract to give him complete control

The DMW label boss also confirmed Tosin Ashafa's tweet, revealing he signed the contract back in 2011, causing uproar online

Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido's career in the Nigerian music industry and the role his father, billionaire Adedeji Adeleke, played have become topics on social media.

Some netizens believe Davido, one of the big three in the music industry, had it easy in the industry owing to his father's wealth.

This comes as Davido's former label boss, Tosin Ashafa, shared how he gave the singer his first contract in 2011 under Black Diamond Promotions.

He, however, revealed that the singer's dad reached out to him and his team to buy out the contract.

Tosin, in a tweet that has gone viral, wrote:

"I signed @davido to his 1st official contract under Black Diamond Promotions with Cecil Hammond/another silent partner. We hired @GodwinTom to manage him. Dr. Adeleke realized David was really serious with pushing his music without him, reached out to us, and bought us out."

See Tosin Ashafa's tweet below:

Davido's reacts to Tosin Ashafa's statement

The DMW label owner confirmed that Tosin Ashafa and his team's contract was a good one, but his father always wanted him to be fully in charge of whatever he was doing.

Davido revealed that his father supported him after witnessing the potential of his music through the video for his debut hit song, 'Dami Duro.'

"No I signed the contract in 2011 … was a good contract not bad ! But daddy wanted me to have 100 percent of whatever I was doing ! Especially after I played him first cut of Dami duro video in his office ! He knew it was game time!!." he wrote.

Hailing Tosin Ashafa, Davido wrote,

"Lmao I remember this day. So much respect to you guys for allowing me walk!! Just know u were part of something that turned out to be phenomenal!!"

See his tweet below:

Reactions over Davido's first contract

The revelation has sparked online discussions about whether the music star's success was due to his talent or his father's financial capacity.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

oilflotslimited:

"Fact : without adeleke,David would've never made it in life."

Gracefulglimmer:

"You really are a hard-worker @davido even though your pops didn’t support you, you still made him proud. You are the Goat."

Johnnyescoba:

"Bro your father is not proud of u 😂😂."

_Junimill:

"Do u know how rich u have to be for u to be able to buy someone out of his contract?? Omoo our papa (DEJI ADELEKE) get money."

numberonetweep:

"Adeleke Money Confirm."

Davido and uncle's dance video trends

In other reports via Legit.ng, Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke trended over their dance moves.

The uncle and nephew duo were spotted at billionaire and business mogul Okoya's 85th birthday party.

As soon as they spotted each other, they danced sweetly till they met and collapsed into a warm embrace.

