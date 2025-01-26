Nigerian international star Wizkid recently reacted to a viral video of a man dancing wildly to his hit song Kese (Dance)

In the viral video, the Nigerian man who attended an party became the centre of attention after he hopped on the song playing in the background

Fans and netizens who came across the clip made different observations about the video while acknowledging Wizkid’s reactions

A video of a Nigerian man showing off his energy to Afrobeats star Wizkid's hit song "Kese Kese" has gone viral, capturing the attention of many, including the artist himself.

The viral showed an elated elderly man at an Owambe party as he danced in high spirits to the musician's chart-topping song.

Video of man dancing to Wizkid's Kese Kese trends. Credit: @coffeshootit, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

His unconventional body movements had netizens glued to their phones as they reacted with various laughing emojis to depict the excitement the dance emitted.

Dressed in a white Khaftan and a colourful multi-patterned Yoruba cap, the man clearly enjoyed the infectious beats of Wizkid's song.

Coming across the clip online, Wizkid shared it on his Instagram story to amuse his fans and followers.

"Kese (Dance)" is one of the standout tracks from Wizkid’s sixth studio album Morayo, which has earned widespread acclaim from music lovers. Since its release two months ago, "Kese (Dance)" has remained one of the top five most-streamed songs on the Nigerian Apple Music Top 100 chart.

Watch the video below:

Video of man dancing to Wizkid’s Kese Kese trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

coffeeshotit:

"Let’s mention Wizkid on this post for him to reshare on story."

nanaoflagos:

"He MC’d my wedding and baby’s naming 😂.. He is that good, we called him twice."

arinx_fabrics:

"I know this man. He MC my intro many years back in Ikorodu , he is so good,we laughed all through. good to see him."

rude_boy_anonymous:

"I know he will repost wen he see this video 😂 he finally did cus kese kese kese kese ! Mood all year."

elexito_fragrance:

"This is definitely what MC Prince will look like in his 40s 😂 - still doing what he loves with passion and dancing with reckless abandon, like nobody's watching! We love you."

