A Nigerian lady, Patience Asaidu, has reacted to the painful demise of her sister, Salome, who was allegedly killed by a gospel singer

In a trending video, the heartbroken lady revealed what was found in the suspect's room after it was searched

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to console the grieving sister

A Nigerian lady, Patience Asaidu, has spoken out about the tragic death of her sister, Salome, who was allegedly killed by a gospel singer.

In a emotional video, Asaidu recounted the shocking discovery made in the suspect's room after it was searched.

Salome's sister reveals objects found in Timileyin Ajayi's room Photo credit: @bbcnewspidgin, Timileyin Ajayi/ Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Late Salome's sister laments over her demise

The video, which was shared on Instagram by @bbcnewspidgin, showed Asaidu breaking down in tears as she described the events surrounding her sister's death.

According to her, a search of the suspect's room uncovered several large rubber items, although she did not elaborate on their significance.

"He just killed my sister and ended her life in his room. See big big rubber we saw in his house there. Even the way this guy acts," she said.

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Reactions as Salome's sister breaks silence

Asaidu's account sparked massive outrage and sympathy, with many Nigerians offering condolences to the grieving family.

The suspect's alleged actions have been widely condemned, and an investigation into the murder is reportedly underway.

Adeolaawokoya said:

"No matter where I am going, I’m going to tell my girls! lol. I remembered a date I went I legit sent the person picture home address phone number LinkedIn page everything to my friends like in form of BC oo and as I was getting there I was doing calls and letting them know guy my friends knows I am here my mom knows I am here lol. As we go about finding love and marriage may we not jam what will end us."

Adeolaawokoya wrote:

"Oboi this is scary to read."

_omo_igbo said:

"That lady wasn’t his girlfriend please!!!!"

Catherine_eyinju_olodumare said:

"This is so traumatising, at least someone already hint us on how he tried luring her in the name of Karaoke. Make dem hold d guy well well o, na ritualist and am pretty sure, this is not his first time."

Aprilwindcouture said:

"Almost 40 pieces? This can’t be his first time doing this."

Abollyshoww commented:

"Another sad thing is that the guy might be released if he bribes the police."

__chef_o said:

"I'm so glad the sister is speaking up."

_tomisin.x said:

"I’m so angry that people get away with things like this in Nigeria!!Whatttt?????"

B3lle__ reacted:

"Just realised she was my junior in school. Her bunk was next to mine."

Okpokitiola added:

"That guy is hiding something and other individuals involved. I watched his interview, he was just saying unmeaning things. His story wasn't relating at all. May God comfort her family; but justice should be served."

Watch the video below:

Man posts rare video of Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man blasted the embattled Nigerian gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who allegedly ended the life of a lady.

In a viral post, the man stated that he visited the singer's page on TikTok but couldn't find an evidence that he was spreading the gospel or singing great songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng