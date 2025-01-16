King's College London has honoured disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, for her philanthropic works and contributions to society

The daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, announced the news and noted that she has always wanted to help people

King's College London displayed her photos outside the school's building and Cuppy noted that God had placed her in this world to make a difference

King's College London, Strand Campus, has described Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, as a change maker. The school displayed her picture outside its building which she spotted when she went to visit her alumni.

She said that she does not know what it means for the school to describe her as a change maker but one thing she was certain of was that God put her in this world to make a difference.

DJ Cuppy gets honoured by King's College London. Image credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

According to Cuppy, she is proud of the impact she is making with her Cuppy Foundation and it was the evidence of what happens when you mix purpose with action. She expressed gratitude to King's College London for the recognition and described it as amazing.

The second daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola used the opportunity to advise people who are chasing big dreams. She encouraged them to keep going because they may never know how far their journey will take them.

King's College London honours DJ Cuppy

While King's College London displayed DJ Cuppy's picture outside its building, it also shared her quote. In a quote captioned with the disc jockey's picture, she said:

"I wanted to help as many people as I could, for as long as I could, as well as I could."

See DJ Cuppy's post in the slides below:

Reactions as King's College honours DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as King's College London described Cuppy as a change maker below:

@chidumebi____:

"I'm here to brag about how I'm so proud to claim this woman as my fave celeb, because she does Jesus and purpose so beautifully and openly! God bless Cuppy and all her Cupcakes!"

@danjuma.j.francis:

"Love you to the fullest daddy's girl."

@blackjoint12_official:

"I said it last year I will continue this year again you too beautiful cuppy. I love you."

@jobzonequote:

"The one and only prettiest LOML. Wow, that's huge! Success is delivered to the deserving. Congratulations! You're a great change maker and a beautiful role model. That's why I do call you the best. Kudos to you and keep on inspiring! The amazing @CuppyFoundation's team, indeed y'all all doing a great job, kudos to y'all! May God keep supporting you and protect you."

Cuppy speaks about her busy life

Earlier, Legtit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy had opened up on how busy her life has become and how it is on another level compared to what she experienced in the past.

According to the billionaire's daughter, her desire to stay busy is influenced by purpose, and she is focused on God's plan for her life.

Since the daughter of Femi Otedola became baptized, her posts have been centred majorly on her relationship with God.

Source: Legit.ng