A Nigerian woman who went into a plantain frying business seven years ago has shown how much progress she has made.

Despite her humble beginning, the lady stated that the years of consistency and passion in the business finally paid off.

Plaintain chips business in Nigeria

Her clip captured the different phases of growth she passed through before she took the business to a viable stage.

At the beginning of her video, the woman (@tiktokjollyjoy) was in the market amid bunches of plantain.

In the second photo, she was frying the plantain in her compound. She then transitioned to having a bigger frying pan and a gas-powered industrial cooker.

At the early stage of the business, she was very much involved in the branding, as expected of many one-man businesses.

She grew from there to have an office where she became CEO. Many people praised the woman's tenacity.

Nameless said:

"So na you dey do this plantain chips wow ur plantain chips dey come sweet different after kpo."

TheOnlyMandykiss said:

"More wins ahead."

Dara said:

"For my school we Dey always fight for this chips."

VI_X said:

"I bought these chips at my area one day and ever since then I’ve not stopped buying it. It’s soooo sweet and irresistible."

Duchesspriscilla said:

"Hard work pays off, greater heights."

Dara said:

"Wow. so you are the one that sells this plantain chips. It is the best I have tasted. Anytime I want to get plantain chips, if they don't have this one, I will just change my mind and get something else."

userAkorede said:

"Someone hyped this plantain to me, i was just like, let me just give her money to buy one for me to try make e no be like say i am a bad person…"

HOT 7 said:

"Nah you Dey do this plantain wey my brother Dey steal my mama money buy."

CelebrityTattooByOlajay said:

"Love this…. Consistency find what you enjoy doing, and be consistent it doesn’t necessarily have to be something everyone is running into.. be different and succeed love it for you ma."

Titus Ojo said:

"Congratulations! I am happy for your journey as I remember very well when you started. Happy for you. Continue to grow."

Zeemah Beauty said:

"This is courageous no more Relent My later shall be greater than my past I believe Inshallah. Massive sales ma."

