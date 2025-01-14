A Nigerina lady has come forward to share her own story about the Gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who allegedly killed his girlfriend

Recall that the singer and deceased were said to have dated for over a year before he carried out the deed on her

In the new clip, the video revealed how she was supposed to meet up with the man and all that transpired

A new post shared by social media podcaster Tosin Silverdam has revealed another lady who came forward to share her shocking encounter with the Gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who was found with her girlfriend's head.

According to the lady, she and Timileyin belonged to the same group, and he had announced an upcoming karaoke session. The lady said she was interested and reached out to him. He had sent her an address to meet up, but work got in the way.

Nigerian lady reveals how she escaped singer, Credit: @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

In addition to work, the lady expressed her reluctance to his invitation for reasons she had no clue about. She stated that she received incessant calls from the alleged killer, but she failed to respond.

Tosin wrote:

"Lady narrates how she almost became a victim of Timileyin Ajayi who unalived his alleged girlfriend, claims Timileyin kept inviting her over for a karaoke but was so busy to go, he kept calling her everyday."

"I guess the guy preys on girls, I’m pretty sure this isn’t his first time doing it 💔💔💔. They are even saying the girl he unalived isn’t his girlfriend sef, that he knows around and invited her. Different stories."

Watch the video here:

Recall that the shocking crime was uncovered in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa state, near Abuja, where a gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, was arrested with the severed head of his girlfriend in a black nylon bag.

Reactions to lady's video about gospel singer

Read some comments below:

@worship_with_kosii:

"Tbh, it’s not by being prayerful or by being careful… it’s just God that is protecting us 🥺."

@tinaesy:

"Omo this is why we ladies should always get busy and work to avoid story that touches. May we not be a victim of death😢."

@prankhottiee_:

"Na human p.arts seller. That’s his job and this not his first time."

@tokunbobakre:

"It's always good for a lady to be busy with work."

@lizzyofvalor:

"Which kind mumu karaoke dem Dey pay 500 naira for?"

@juanpresh:

"He is obviously an organ harvester.... they will come online and shout "God did" na thunder go fire all of dem one by one🥺."

@official_graciousgrace:

"Myself and a guy boarded the same bus yesterday to Oshodi and we exchanged number. This guy has been disturbing me to come over since that yesterday we met oooo. Can u imagine that!!!! May God keep guiding us 🙏🙏."

Angry man posts rare video of gospel singer

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man has criticised the embattled Nigerian gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, after he allegedly killed a lady.

In a trending post, the man revealed how he visited the singer's page on TikTok but couldn't find proof that he was spreading the gospel or singing great songs.

Social media users who came across his post on Facebook stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng