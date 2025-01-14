A Nigerian man has criticised the embattled Nigerian gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, after he allegedly killed a lady

In a trending post, the man revealed how he visited the singer's page on TikTok but couldn't find a proof that he was spreading the gospel or singing great songs

Social media users who came across his post on Facebook stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has come under fire from a Facebook user after being accused of killing a lady.

The singer's alleged actions have sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for justice to be served.

Man seeks justice, blasts Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Montaro Isaac Olowookere Otuwose, a Facebook user who shared his thoughts on the matter, expressed his disappointment and disgust at the singer's alleged actions.

He questioned how someone who claimed to be a gospel artist could be involved in such a heinous crime.

Otuwose also shared a video of one of the singer's TikTok posts, which showed him dancing with a lady, further fuelling his scepticism about the singer's true nature.

In his words:

"How is this guy a Gospel artiste? No single track of his in his tiktok. Unna just go look for Timileyin wey be Gospel artiste replace am with Timileyin the Ritualist. A Gospel singer with the nickname Ceasar T. Omoh na Only Police fit sort this matter but going through his tiktok, the guy is just a content creator and a photographer. Bloody bastrard, go and meet Joy in Kirikiri."

Reactions as man tackles Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

The Facebook user's post sparked a heated debate, with many Nigerians sharing their opinions on the matter.

Some expressed their outrage and disgust at the singer's alleged actions, while others called for calm and patience until the investigation was complete.

Tonze David said:

"Multiple sources has it that he was a gospel artist,he denounced God at some point and took the other part of life.The post on his social media handles attest to that."

Kjndason said:

"The girl no know say na she be the source of the joy wey dey come eyaaa."

Stanley Audu commented:

"Easy tiger why you come take this one personal like this, do the calms."

Monday Moses reacted:

"Why una come look alike like that na?"

Smart Mohammed added:

"Dan triiiiuwa ba he will finally meet his doom."

See the post below:

Man posts song of late gospel singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man sparked reactions online after sharing the lyrics and audio of God of All the Earth song by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

The singer was recently caught with a lady's severed head in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa State, near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

