Media personality Omohtee has reacted to Veekee James' new viral video with her husband Femi Atere

Veekee buzzed the internet on Sunday, November 17, when she released the video of a game she and her husband had played, the 'suspect challenge'

Details revealed in the clip caused an online uproar and sparked reactions from Omohtee, who has a lot to say

Omohtee, a popular Nigerian media personality, buzzed the internet after she reacted to a new video by Veekee James and her hubby.

There's been a game circulating the internet dubbed 'Suspect Challenge'. It's one where couples jab at each other about their bad habits in a fun way.

Media Personality Omohtee replies to Veekee James' video. Credit: @veekee_james, @omohtee12

Source: Instagram

Top fashion icon Veekee James and her hubby decided to jump on it, and it was all fun and games until she made certain revelations about their bedroom activities, which caused commotion online.

Omohtee reacted to the clip, lambasting Veekee for being so public about her relationship. She further states that it stems from Veekee James' struggling upbringing and her need to want to 'pepper haters' so badly.

Watch the clip here:

How netizens reacted to Omohtee's post

Omohtee's comments have gained widespread attention on social media, driving reactions on the internet. Read some comments below

@wharrleymillz:

"Y’all should let these people rest na, let them write their memories Abi una Dey crase."

@thompson_jr_:

"But Veekee isn’t the only one that’s done this challenge. Lots of couples have done it, sharing their own jabs and what they think is funny."

@iamqueen_evelyn:

"To everyone of us that have something to say but we decided to keep quiet, may Gods favour and God blessing locate us 🙏."

@ceonightbird:

"I’ll rather this, than yul and Judy dancing inside 504."

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"Are you guys not happy for them? Please be happy oo."

@foodsupplies.ng:

"I think the reason Nigerians are worried about her and her doing too much is because we’ve seen how this ends."

@investor_wyse:

"Y’all should leave Vekee alone! When you marry your own, do you!"

Veekee James reacts to netizens dragging her

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion designer Veekee James continued to be in the news since her close friend and colleague Prudent Gabriel got married.

At the wedding, Veekee sprayed the couple with dollar bills while her husband sprayed them with naira notes.

This got mixed reactions online, as fans insinuated she was the head of her home. However, Veekee James replied to social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng