Veekee James and her husband have replied haters with another loved-up video after they were criticised

The fashion designer had been criticised after her husband gave her flowers and kissed her on stage while she was presenting an award

The new video sparked reactions among fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes about it

Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, and her husband, Femi Atere, have made a video to address critics of their public display.

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James had walked up to her while she was on a hosting duty to kiss her and give her flowers.

In a new post made by the couple, the two said that they were testing to see the joy that rumour monger get from their public display of love.

Veekee James, husband act drama

In the recording, the two of them were seen acting out a play. They both tied wrappers round their waist, while Veekee James had another one round her chest.

Veekee James and Femi were discussing a man known as Joseph, who always talk down to others.

Recall that a lady had advised Veekee James to set up a business for her man and stop using him as content creator.

See the video here:

What fans said about Veekee James' video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the new video shared by the designer. Here are some of the comments below:

@spyro__official:

"Veekee abeg don’t kee me tonight which one be Jezuz."

@glamorousevents_alaga:

"It's the Jezuz for me. Break their head. They will learn by force. Telling people how to live their life."

@adaora_c.o:

"Veekee_james Mama Chizoba ke. I’m coming for you."

@folagade_banks:

"Birds of same feathers flock together!!! iru ahun ri ahun he ni oro fikayo jaymes and femi femo! You can’t but love them. Amebo jam Amebo."

@moladehh_:

"It’s both of you against the world and I love it like mad."

@nickey_pearls:

"She said if u go low, im going straight to hell."

@jaypreetystore:

"Even me the gist sweeet me, if I do mistake get man make I dey jot this down. I love this subtle act of not giving nothing let them talk let your happiness be your top priority."

@enuguvendorsfinder:

"If you didn't laugh or smile at the end of watching this video. Biko see a therapist or clear your mind of h8."

@bellobusayo:

"Lmao, na you fit these bloggers for real. BTW Mr Atere must always try to get flowers for his Queen."

@mercyjones34:

"I wish I can send a VN because this laugh wey only me dey laugh for here una suppose hear am."

Veekee James shares why she married husband

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the fashion designer had opened up on the reason for getting married to her husband Femi.

During a recent interview, she explained why she ultimately chose to settle down with him over the others she had dated.

What she said about her husband sparked reactions among fans in the comment section, who hailed her for her choice.

