Actress Regina Daniels has shared pictures and video from her and Ned Nwoko's visit to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs

Regina Daniels also shared a clip of her addressing prominent people at the ministry

The actress' post comes hours after her response to a video Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife shared online

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently stirred reactions after posting pictures and videos of her and her husband's courtesy visit to the Ministry of Affairs and Poverty Elimination.

In one of the clips she shared, minister Nentawe Yilwatd gushed about Regina's beauty in his welcome speech to her and Ned.

Regina Daniels shares video from her outing with Ned Nwoko. Credit: regina.daniels

A video also showed Regina stating that the distribution of rice was not enough to alleviate poverty in the country.

Not stopping there, Regina, who recently bagged a political appointment, posted slow-motion clips of her and her husband.

Captioning the pictures, Regina wrote in a caption,

"We paid a visit to the Federal ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and poverty Alleviation. It was absolutely refreshing hearing the newly appointed Minister Nentawe Yilwatda speak. His Visions are in alignment with what I also believe is the way forward to curbing poverty in Nigeria."

Slide the post below to see the pictures and video Regina Daniels shared below:

Regina Daniels' video comes after her response to Ned's Moroccan wife, Laila, who declared he was hers forever.

People react to Regina Daniels' post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Regina Daniels' post, read them below:

onyedika_justice:

"Hope you are allowing papa have time with your co-wives, this one you dey follow am everywhere forgetting that there are 6 other wives."

izunna_usd:

"Fyn way enter government any how either by marriage birth or immigration."

daydablaky1:

"So na you they pepper Laila inside house , she was there before you as she said Respect is beautiful things."

sholade84:

"What you did yesterday was so uncalled for. Why that scarcism on Laila's page. How many times Laila has commented whenever you post you and your husband. Always stay on your lane and respect Laila's moment with una hubby. Jealousy is dealing with you seriously. Radarada."

Ned Nwoko attends event with Laila

Legit.ng also reported that the politician and Laila Charani turned heads on social media.

Ned and Laila attended an international conference in Abuja as the senator was opportune to deliver a speech.

Fans Ned's second wife, Regina Daniels, made their observations on the type of events he chooses to attend with each of his wives.

