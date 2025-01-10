Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has drawn the attention of social media users with her recent online post

The movie star shared a series of photos of herself rocking a rare sultry outfit while on a trip to Ghana

As expected, Funke Akindele’s photos drew the attention of many netizens as several of them gushed over her appearance

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele is making headlines over her lovely photos while on a trip to Ghana.

The Everybody Loves Jenifa star travelled to the neighbouring West African country with some of her co-stars to promote her record-breaking film, and she decided to let her hair down while at it.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mum of twins posted a series of photos of herself at what looked like a resort. However, what stood out to fans was what Funke Akindele was wearing.

Fans gush over Funke Akindele as she shows skin in photos. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress, who is known for modest dressing, decided to show off some skin in a figure-hugging swimsuit and see-through net trousers. Funke Akindele also wore brown Louis Vuitton slides.

See the photos below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele shows skin in see-through outfit

Funke Akindele’s outfit in her new photos soon drew the attention of many social media users. Several of them were in awe of the actress and they gushed over her. Read some of their comments below:

olayodejuliana:

“Okay QUEEN!!!! The body is bodying!!!!!!🔥❤️ Love every slide 😂😂❤️.”

uncle_dayo:

“Work hard and play hard to match.❤️”

inidimaokojie:

“Whoosh😍.”

itskerenkezia_:

“SHUTDOWN! Lafunkyyyyyy, sexyy mama! Sweet 16! Beauty overload😍.”

sayrahchips:

“The sxiest!!!! 👅”

Sabiegal:

“Choplife gang!🔥”

wanni_twinny:

“Mama!!! You look so goooooood!!!!😍”

ja.success:

“World best 🙌🙌 mama won 🥇.”

damidorcas_1:

“LA FUNKY JOH JOH JOH 🔥🔥. we don’t get to this often 😭😭😭😭 you cooked and it’s welldone. O JINA PA 🔥.”

rubycollections_creamycandy:

“This drip is dripping 💦 Queen of Box Office 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Tuale maami.”

mz_wealth03:

“Highest grossing Nollywood producer of all time 👏👏. You ate!!! 🔥”

organicsbymide:

“Snapchat people be seeing all these in real time😍😍😍 if you’re not watching her snaps, you’re missing. I’m currently in Ghana with them😂.”’

thesavvygirll:

“No wonder!! everywhere just hot🔥.”

Ms_dsf:

“Beyonceeeeeee.”

Omowumiajayi_:

“Mama 😍😍 Sweet sixteen 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

tobimakinde:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Drip drip 💧.”

Zabeth_brown:

“You can’t spell funke without the fun ❤️😁😁🥳.”

Akeemadeyemiofficial:

“This is electrifying 🔥🔥🔥. Sexyy billionaire 🙌.”

adeolatalks:

“Aunty mi, I have the fake one of this suit and cover up bottoms😁 😍 love you ma.”

Preety_lizzy:

“enjoy your self ! you deserve it . very hard working woman ❤️.”

theabosede:

“Very demure 😍.”

star__fineyy:

“But this year la funkie ma gbemidebe oo this body bang is for sweet 16 ❤.”

xty_edwards:

“The body is bodying 🔥❤️❤️ whoosh!”

mayreeh.psamuel:

“Snap saw it first ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 you look good mama.”

Baebii_bear:

“This is soooo beautiful 😍😍😍.”

Thereal_tosyn:

“Always CLASSY, never TRASHY and a bit SASSY. The category is LOOK, cause you SERVED ❤️.”

Funke Akindele dances in video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke had once again left fans in awe of her talent on social media.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing and singing along to Asake’s song.

Akindele advised fans to do what makes them happy, and a number of netizens gushed over her dance video.

