Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko were among the guests who attended Ghana’s new president’s inauguration

Nigeria’s former presidents, Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, were spotted at the event standing up to greet the actress and her husband

The video went viral on social media and it raised a series of interesting reactions about Regina Daniels’ lifestyle

Ghana’s new president, Dramani Mahama, took his oath of office, and Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko attended his inauguration ceremony.

The ceremony took place in Ghana on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, and many dignitaries attended, including Nigeria’s former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

In a video posted on Ned Nwoko’s Instagram page, he was seen with Regina arriving at the inauguration ceremony after flying to Ghana in a private jet.

Nigerians react to video of ex-presidents standing to greet Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko in Ghana. Photos: @princenednwoko, @regina.daniels

A large crowd gathered to welcome the Nollywood actress, her billionaire husband and their two sons as they greeted the other VIPs present at the occasion.

The clip also captures the moment Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko arrive at the tent where Obasanjo and Jonathan are seated. Interestingly, the former presidents stood up from their seats to greet them.

Reactions as Obasanjo and Jonathan greet Regina Daniels and Ned

The video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko in Ghana for President Mahama’s inauguration drew the attention of many, particularly the part where they exchanged pleasantries with ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

abigail_haruna48:

“See the wey I shouted see Goodluck 🤭.”

call_mhe_happy:

“I saw Goodluck Jonathan 😍.”

rigobert_wonogha:

“Happy new year Big Boss!”

Bashir_madauchi:

“God bless the Leader 🔥.”

Queenexswit:

“My Gina is always smiling. 💜”

rabiubobboijangawe:

“Senior man 👏 philanthropic per Excellent hop ur foundation will one day reach northern Nigeria youths with Scholarship and business start up!!!!🙏”

rakbens_fashiontrendz:

“Sir you’re such a gentleman 🙌 I salute you 🫡 May God bless you more 🙏🙏🙏.”

Kanchogmildred2019:

“Ghanaian are grateful.”

joy.ije001:

“Regina is loved everywhere 😍.”

ezes_amaka:

“Beautiful.”

buzor145:

“I love the way you carry ur wife along with you ❤️.”

pgm0147:

“This man popular pass Tinubu.”

queenfreshcode:

“I saw u today, Very humble man indeed.”

ejovwokeetadafe:

“This man loves this woman, That is all that really matters. God bless your home sir.”

ghananigeriacelebrities:

“Respected man everywhere 💪.”

osondiiowendi:

“That babe na International baby 😍😍😍😍. Nothing else concern me 😍, everything she wears fits.”

thelmakudzete:

“Welcome to our homeland Ghana.”

Nkeirunwaogbe:

“Other men went alone, the amiable Senator went with his family, there's a lesson here.”

nadegelifein:

“Regina looks fabulous 🤩.”

Chrystelle_first.lady:

“But where are the 05 other wives of Mr Ned NWoko?😮”

asanewyork:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️first lady of incoming in Nigeria.”

Grosod_:

“Well I have nothing to say…. But all I have to say…… is money is good.”

elon_sidechick:

“see as u just dey use this girl glory 😍dy shine.”

stjflickz:

“Ex presidents made men stood up for a hand shake ,governors sat down as big men.”

aben.a781:

“Ghanaians we love you and your cutie wife 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰God bless you for coming.”

Regina Daniels shares how she met her hubby

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Regina Daniels opened up about her relationship and how she met her husband for many years.

During a live Instagram session, she also shared her mother's role in getting her married and how their family reacted to her marriage plan.

She added that many thought she had no choice before marrying Ned Nwoko, and she dished out advice to her fans.

