Nigerian socialite Cuabana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, stirred reactions online as she opened up on knowing Burna Boy in person

During a video chat with the musician’s football academy chairman, Abu Salami Hellen revealed that she has met Burna in person

Following that, Salami shared details about her coming to Nigeria to start up a life for herself and her son, spurring reactions online

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechuwku, aka Cuabana Chiefpriest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama Hellen Ati, has opened up on knowing Afrobats Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) before their ongoing fight.

Burna Boy’s football academy chairman, Abu Salami, contacted the single mother to follow up on the singer’s plans to oversee her and her son’s wellbeing.

Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama reveals she knows Burna Boy physically. Credit: @burnaboythegenre, @hellen_ati, @cubanachiefpriest

During the call, Hellen revealed that she and her friends had visited Burna Boy’s house in Ghana in 2021.

She highly praised the Grammy winner for the warm reception he gave them during their visit.

Speaking further, Abu Salami pointed out that Burna offered to help her and her son not because of his fight with Cubana but as an act of selfless service.

Hellen opened up her dreams of wanting to live in Nigeria and develop her business.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama trends

@SimoncoleB:

|Omo, Na Cubana Chief Priest and co get this 2025. Alleged abandoned brother and alleged abandoned Kid and mother. Now someone else is taking care of your responsibilities as a man.

"A real man accepts and cares for his kid whether inside or outside wedlock. The kid did not beg to be brought to this world so should not pay for the sins of the parents. Let's stay humble and remember the days of humble beginnings. Money isn't water . Odogwu. @burnaboy na man you be jor."

@SEOtuas:

"U said dat is not about Burna & Cubana feud & jumped from Nigeria to pick a lady from Kenya. The lady in her previous video said she was him Nigerian for 2wks how com CCP was sending car to come pick u? She had first son b4 this, wer is the 1st baby daddy?"

@kindfellow001:

"Now let it make sense plz;the first 3minutes av only listened to, she once visited Burna’s house after a party and Burna was nice to her. To do what den exactly? It means Burna too was a Beneficiary of her Bonanza b4. So helping her now will make more sense."

@360roundpoint:

This lady is lying with where she leaves, this is her house, the other one is content

@osadose:

"With all the baby mamas in Nigeria. Just because you have an issue with someone, you decided to chase clout. Una dooo o."

@slamhitfactory:

"What is this obsession with Davido?? So for BurnaBoy to “help” or even hire you, you got to h8 @davido.. same idea that Abu Salami pitched with David is what Burna is claiming as His academy 🤣🤣🤣 nah wah ooo, Burna boy no get OT at all."

Lawyer confirms Burna Boy's involvement in Chiefpriest’s paternity case

Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has been highly appreciated for being a man of his words.

A popular Nigerian law firm, DPA Organisation, revealed that the music star was serious about catering for Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama and son.

Recall that Burna declared he would assist the young woman online after a video of her complaining about their situation surfaced .

