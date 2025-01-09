Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing spurred another discussion online with her latest on special media

The single mother was seen in an eye-catching video dancing with her newfound love, IVD (born Ikechukwu Ogbonna)

Netizens who came across the clip made different observations following their recent revelation about their relationship

Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkirika aka Blessing CEO has got netizens talking about her relationship with celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, best known as IVD.

Recall that the two publicly announced their affair online 2 years after IVD’s wife, Bimbo, tragically lost her life.

Blessing CEO dances with her new man IVD. Credit: @offcicialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

In a recent post online, Blessing and her newfound love danced romantically to Fido’s viral hit Joy Is Coming.”

The self-acclaimed love guru could be seen leading the dance steps while her man stood behind her, somewhat shy as she moved her body sensually.

Later on, Blessing used her bum to smear IVD on his body as he held her firmly.

Captioning her video, she wrote:

“Vibe with boo boo.”

See the video below:

The pair have made the headlines for various reasons in the past months. Recall that Blessing CEO once caused a stir on the internet with a post she made. The controversial personality spoke out on Instagram about IVD and threatened to unveil the businessman’s private clips.

She made the statement while posting a shirtless video of IVD, characterising him as a fine man. IVD also once sparked reactions on social media with an apology to Blessing CEO amid a messy drama online.

The auto dealer set the self-acclaimed therapist up for criticism online after he publicly denied her viral claim that Davido owed him a N4.5m balance for Isreal DMW's car.

Blessing went on a rant and promised to deal with IVD while exposing his secrets as well. She made good her threat and started dragging her rumoured lover, who finally reacted.

Netizens react to Blessing CEO and IVD’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vera_tunes:

"Beautiful😍😍😍😍. This woman stood by this man when the world condemned him. 😍😍😍 may God bless your union o."

luxury_by_knk:

"Na wa oo I just watched the video like 6times I love you girly."

sophieedward2:

"No be small love, couple goal."

geeceekitchennfoods:

"If you look well and deeply you will know blessing and IVD are not in any relationship!! Blessing is human and I clap for her for standing by him! Blessing is the clout herself!! Even Ivd is afraid of touching her… but what do I know."

okochu.k:

"Another woman husband wey shack you don finally enter your hand."

nick_st_patrick:

"Regardless of anything I hope he’s okay he’s been through too much mentally."

sylvia_nkem_:

:Give them what to talk about jare I love you blessings."

suarez.dante.1690:

"Own him with your full chest they go cry tire."

nara_ozim:

"I hope you are applying all the wisdom you teach us in this relationship. We don’t want to hear stories that touch . Enjoy."

cheapest_okirika_lagos_vendor:

"All I see here is blessing trying to revive this broken man, trying to stand by him. Well done sweetie, men deserve happiness too."

Blessing CEO shares evidence of IVD admitting Davido owes money

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO made good her threat of releasing evidence of IVD complaining about how the singer had not finished paying for his aide, Isreal DMW’s car.

Taking to her Instagram page, Blessing CEO shared a series of voice notes from IVD, and one of them included the businessman admitting that Davido indeed owed him.

The voice message of IVD speaking on the matter got many Nigerians bashing the music star online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng