Linc Edochie's Instagram account was hacked just after posting Yul Edochie and celebrating him on his birthday

Linc was able to recover his account after several moment but with the help of some individuals

He vowed to further take into compliance some warnings given to him on how to secure his social media account.

Linc Edochie, brother of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, recently celebrated the latter's birthday with a heartfelt message.

In the act of celebrating his brother who clocked a year older on December 7, 2025, Linc faced criticism over the picture of the celebrant he posted.

Linc Edochie shares encounter about his hacked account. Credit: @Yuledochie @Lincedochie

As if that was not enough, it was another round of battle for Linc to secure his account after his Instagram account was hacked. The hacker wiped away almost all of Linc's posts, leaving him frustrated and worried.

He was only able to recover the account through quick thinking and expertise of a super-smart friend and restore his posts. Linc took to his Instagram account to share the ordeal with his followers, expressing gratitude for their warnings and support.

He posted:

"Hello, good people. It's been a battle in the last 2 or more hours. Some evil fellow hacked my account and wiped away almost all my posts, but with the help of a super smart friend, it's being recovered. Thank you all for the warning, and GOD bless you."

According to the caption, the hacking incident has served as a reminder of the importance of online security and the need for individuals to be vigilant in protecting their social media accounts. Linc's quick recovery is a testament to the power of friendship and expertise in overcoming such challenges.

While Linc's followers are relieved that his account has been recovered and they can once again enjoy his posts and updates, some of them have also pointed accusing fingers at Yul Edochie as the person behind hacking Linc's account.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Linc's account recovery

Social media users have reacted to the recovery of Linc's account by hackers

@janet.nkiruka

"So sorry dear. But the bitter truth u may not want to hear or believe is ur brother yul edochie and Judy Austin. Na Dem do dis one, dem hack it to delete d birthday wishes as Dem no fit boldly tell u say bro delete it."

@jerrycrownofficial

"Na yul and Judy hand work."

@princesshycinthaawad

"This is the work of judy and Yul-Edochie. Fear them."

@d_yankee_queen

"The person wiped every picture, remaining only yul's presidential campaign flyer, that's to show you Judy did this."

@queenmaynation

"We're glad that you're able to recover the account. The deleted posts can still be recovered from the "recently deleted " folder."

@maynationn_

"They are after our accounts ohh so sorry dear."

@gracia_mama

"This is the work of Yule and Judy. He left his presidential campaign picture."

@ritaedochie

"Glory be to God."

@zoe_normankarpee

"Thank God! I screenshot everything and reported it immediately. It wasn't easy. To God be the glory."

Pete Edochie celebrates son

Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran filmmaker Pete Edochie joined other well wishers to celebrate Yul who clocked 43 on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

He posted the picture of Yul in traditional attire with a short caption.

He wrote, "Happy birthday son."

Source: Legit.ng